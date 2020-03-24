Dream Season 1997: Michigan Learns to Keep Its Focus

In week two of the dream season, the Wolverines showed they were ready to put their inconsistent ways behind them.

Rising to the occasion for a signature win wasn't Michigan's problem from 1993-96, when it scuffled its way through four straight 8-4 seasons. Rather, it was often losing the games it had no busy losing that bit Michigan in the backside. 13 of those 16 losses came to opponents ranked lower than the Wolverines, including five losses to unranked foes.

Just look at the prior season of 1996. Michigan put up 40+ points in consecutive blowouts of Minnesota and Michigan State, only to turn right around and lose an ugly 9-3 game to a terrible Purdue team. Focus, not talent, had become a four-year issue for the Wolverines.

So the college football world was eager to see how Michigan would respond after week one's national statement demolition of Colorado. The Wolverines were now all the way up to No. 8 in the AP Poll, and a massive favorite over visiting Baylor. The Bears had a new coach, and were coming off a 4-7 campaign. They had no businesses beating Michigan, but recent history had shown the Wolverines can't take anyone for granted.

Michigan actually got off to a slow start. When the Bears kicked a 30-yard field goal to take an early lead, many were thinking this was shaping up to be another patented maize-and-blue letdown spot.

But then the Wolverines would score 38 straight points to make it a 38-3 laugher. Charles Woodson was again the spark, but this time on the offensive side of the ball. Woodson caught a touchdown pass, and then a 35-yarder to set up another score. Michigan's running game was dominant, finishing with 358 yards. Freshman Anthony Thomas had his first career 100-yard game, while senior Chris Howard also eclipsed the 100-yard mark and added two touchdowns.

Michigan's defense showed that scintillating debut was no fluke. The Wolverines finished with 10 tackles-for-loss, including three from Woodson. Baylor had as many first downs (9) as punts. The Bears finished with just 154 yards and a meager 2.6 yards per pass attempt.

There would be no letdown. There would be no sandwich game struggles coming off crushing Colorado with nemesis Notre Dame on deck. Given the inconsistent track record of the program, in some ways dispatching with undermanned Baylor was even more impressive than battering the Buffaloes.

In the season-opener, the Wolverines served notice they were tired of losing. In week two, Michigan confirmed it was prepared to win. But beware, on deck were the Fighting Irish, and they had a winning record at the Big House since the rivalry was renewed.