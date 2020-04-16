Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/16/20
Steve Deace
We continue our look back at the 1997 Dream Season by remembering the most improbably win of that year -- the comeback against Iowa.
Steve Deace
We continue our look back at the 1997 Dream Season by remembering the most improbably win of that year -- the comeback against Iowa.
Recently, Michigan extended an offer to 2022 defensive tackle Derrick Shepard, who trains with a trio of players that also hold U-M offers. This group, which includes Markus Allen, Rod Moore and C.J. Hicks, was set to visit Michigan last month but had to postpone the trip.
Eric Rutter