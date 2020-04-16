WolverineDigest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/16/20

Steve Deace

We continue our look back at the 1997 Dream Season by remembering the most improbably win of that year -- the comeback against Iowa. 

Football

Four-Star 2022 Offensive Guard Carson Hinzman Has Ties To Michigan

Michigan is taking aim at one of the top offensive lineman in the 2022 cycle after offering Carson Hinzman on Wednesday. The Wisconsin product has a couple ties to Michigan and wants to get on campus soon.

Eric Rutter

BREAKING: Isaiah Todd Decommits From Michigan, Will Turn Pro Overseas

Michigan basketball takes another hit as five-star forward Isaiah Todd announces he will not sign with Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 10 — Erick All

Rising sophomore tight end Erick All was on the field a lot as a freshman and could be in line to make a big leap in year two.

Brandon Brown

2022 Defensive Tackle Derrick Shepard Elated By Michigan Offer

Recently, Michigan extended an offer to 2022 defensive tackle Derrick Shepard, who trains with a trio of players that also hold U-M offers. This group, which includes Markus Allen, Rod Moore and C.J. Hicks, was set to visit Michigan last month but had to postpone the trip.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/15/20

Looking at Michigan's roster now, I look for them to try and add another ball-handler with the two available scholarships Juwan Howard still has.

Steve Deace

Expert Analysis: First Impression On New Michigan Commit Raheem Anderson

Michigan appears to have its center of the future in four-star Raheem Anderson.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Offers Top 2023 Defensive End Recruit Keldrick Faulk

Yesterday, the Michigan staff showed its getting a head start on recruiting the 2023 class and issued an offer to defensive end Keldrick Faulk, who has all the makings of a big time national recruit.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Snapshot: Aidan Hutchinson

The rising junior continues to get better and better.

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard's Reputation As A Recruiter Not Damaged By Recent Developments

Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball took a couple of hits over the last day missing out on five-star Josh Christopher and losing five-star pledge Isaiah Todd.

Brandon Brown

Video: Michigan Podcast On Top 5 Reasons Why To Expand CFB Playoff

This week's episode lists the top five reasons why the college football playoff must be expanded ASAP.

Steve Deace

