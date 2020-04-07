WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/07/20

Steve Deace

Looking back fondly on the 1997 Dream Season, as Michigan enters Big Ten play with raised expectations. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/06/20

There's two ways to look at Michigan's 2021 recruiting class so far -- how it actually looks, and then how it looks compared to Ohio State. And each way leads to dramatically different conclusions.

Steve Deace

by

Over It

Make A Choice: Dylan McCaffrey Or Joe Milton

Knowing what we know, which quarterback would you start in the fall?

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Prolific 2022 Running Back Omarion Hampton ‘Excited’ For Michigan Offer

The Wolverines have extended a handful of offers lately to sophomore running backs, and Omarion Hampton is the latest on the receiving end of that list. Find out what Hampton’s reaction was to picking up his U-M offer on Sunday.

Eric Rutter

BREAKING: David DeJulius Reportedly Will Transfer From Michigan

Rising junior point guard David DeJulius will transfer from Michigan.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

U-M Issues Offer To Quickly Rising 2022 Running Back Quinshon Judkins

Recently, Michigan extended an offer to 2022 running back Quinshon Judkins, and his offer list is increasing at a rapid pace. Judkins touts a sense of familiarity with the UM-M program and is looking to visit the school when able to do so.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Know Thy Enemy: Updates On Michigan State, Ohio State And Penn State Football

Michigan is in a conference of 14, but three of its toughest opponents reside in the same division and are all considered rivals.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Making Pitch To Cerebral 2022 Top-5 Running Back Gavin Sawchuk

The Wolverines coaching staff has been active recruiting sophomore running backs recently, and Colorado native Gavin Sawchuk is one of those prospects. See what the four-star recruit had to say about his interest in Michigan.

Eric Rutter

The Five Best Cornerbacks Under Jim Harbaugh

Michigan has had some phenomenal cornerbacks during Jim Harbaugh's tenure.

Brandon Brown

David DeJulius' Transfer Decision Raises Three Questions

David DeJulius' decision to transfer helps solve one Michigan basketball problem but could lead to another.

MichaelSpath

Tony Calderone Guided Wolverines To Frozen Four During Senior Year

Our #GameOfMyLife features former Michigan hockey player Tony Calderone, who skated at forward for the Wolverines from 2015-18.

MichaelSpath