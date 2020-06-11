Three New Names: Michigan Wolverines

We've started looking at Michigan's opponents in an attempt to identify players that weren't on the map last year but should be in 2020. At this point we're just one team in having checked out the Washington Huskies yesterday.

Mike Martin of HuskyMaven.com asked me to do the same with three new names from Michigan's roster for 2020 and it's apparent that U-M is going to get some big time contributions from some players that barely saw the field in 2019.