Three New Names: Michigan Wolverines

Brandon Brown

We've started looking at Michigan's opponents in an attempt to identify players that weren't on the map last year but should be in 2020. At this point we're just one team in having checked out the Washington Huskies yesterday.

Mike Martin of HuskyMaven.com asked me to do the same with three new names from Michigan's roster for 2020 and it's apparent that U-M is going to get some big time contributions from some players that barely saw the field in 2019.

Comments

Football

Michigan Target Film Study: Tywone Malone

Michigan is in the thick of a 14-team battle for four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone, one of the strongest interior defensive lineman in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

If Not Harbaugh, Who?

What would a realistic head coaching candidate pool look like if Michigan parted ways with Jim Harbaugh after this season? And would any of those names be more or less likely to beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten title in the next four years?

Steve Deace

SalemBuckeye

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DJ Turner In 2020

We have seen almost nothing from Turner but he's got a chance to make some noise in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Dynamic 2022 Wide Receiver Omari Kelly Talks Michigan Offer

Michigan extended a scholarship offer to 2022 wide receiver Omari Kelly on Wednesday, and the speedy prospect shared his reaction to the news.

Eric Rutter

THE Game Will Define Michigan's Season (Ranking The Rest)

What are the games that will define Michigan's 2020 football season? Start with Ohio State at No. 1 and then ...

MichaelSpath

Jordan Morgan Foundation Virtual Wine Event June 25 Features All-Time Greats

The Jordan Morgan Foundation's June 25 virtual wine charity event will feature Duncan Robinson, Mo Wagner, Brandon Graham and Shawn Crable.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan's Rush Offense Ranks Fifth In Big Ten Since 2015

In a thorough look at the ground games in the Big Ten since 2015, Michigan's rush attack ranks fifth.

Jake Sage

Michigan Football Recruiting Mailbag

Readers submitted questions and Wolverine Digest answered a few of the more pertinent questions about the current state of Michigan recruiting.

Eric Rutter

bijah

Saddi Washington Commends Juwan Howard's Leadership During The Offseason

In a radio spot on The Huge Show yesterday, Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington traversed a lot of ground on what to expect for the upcoming season.

Eric Rutter

CJK5H

Michigan Could Be Better At RB In 2020 Than Ever Before Under Harbaugh

Is it possible in 2020 that Michigan will have its best season yet under Jim Harbaugh at the running back position?

MichaelSpath

CJK5H