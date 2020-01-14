Michigan Picks Up 2022 Commitment From Top In-State Player

Arguably the top player in the 2022 class, defensive back Myles Rowser committed to Michigan today over offers from Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee and others among 16 total scholarship tenders.

The 5-11, 175-pounder is the younger brother of 2020 signee Andre Seldon. Rowser spent the past two years at Belleville but has transferred to Detroit King.

He told 247Sports.com that he grew up a Michigan State fan but Michigan became his team when he entered high school.

"To me, Michigan felt like a second home because it's right up the street and my brother already committed," Rowser told Allen Trieu of 247Sports. "They treated me just like him."

Rowser becomes the second commitment in the 2020 class, joining another younger brother of a current Wolverine - defensive lineman Alex Van Sumeren (sibling, Ben, is a redshirt sophomore H-back) pledged Dec. 16.