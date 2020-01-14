Wolverine Digest
Michigan Picks Up 2022 Commitment From Top In-State Player

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Arguably the top player in the 2022 class, defensive back Myles Rowser committed to Michigan today over offers from Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee and others among 16 total scholarship tenders. 

The 5-11, 175-pounder is the younger brother of 2020 signee Andre Seldon. Rowser spent the past two years at Belleville but has transferred to Detroit King. 

He told 247Sports.com that he grew up a Michigan State fan but Michigan became his team when he entered high school. 

"To me, Michigan felt like a second home because it's right up the street and my brother already committed," Rowser told Allen Trieu of 247Sports. "They treated me just like him."

Rowser becomes the second commitment in the 2020 class, joining another younger brother of a current Wolverine - defensive lineman Alex Van Sumeren (sibling, Ben, is a redshirt sophomore H-back) pledged Dec. 16. 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/13/20

Our next Michigan sports prediction for 2020 takes us to March Madness.

Steve Deace

by

42buck

Michigan Adds Michigan State Transfer Linebacker

Offensive Line Coach Ed Warinner's son, Edward, is now a Wolverine.

Steve Deace

Devin Gardner Breaks Down Ambry Thomas, Nick Eubanks, Nico Collins & Kwity Paye

MMQB Devin Gardner breaks down the careers so far and future potential of the four Wolverines that have announced they will return for their senior season.

MichaelSpath

For Juwan Howard's Strategy To Work, He Needs More From Jon Teske

Another game, another career day for an opposing big. Juwan Howard has explaining to do, but Jon Teske needs to be better.

MichaelSpath

by

mnunnunm

Listen: Chris Young Breaks Down Michigan Hoops Loss, Big-Man Struggles

Former Michigan center Chris Young opines on Michigan's loss at Minnesota Sunday and what the Wolverines need to get from their big men.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Player Comparison: Is Giles Jackson The Next Steve Breaston?

We continue our series looking at current players as they compare to a former Wolverine with similar skills, by comparing Giles Jackson to Steve Breaston.

Kevin Minor

Where Michigan Stands 62 Days Until Selection Sunday

With the Wolverines off until Friday's game at Iowa, let's take a step back and see where the Wolverines stands in the bigger picture.

Steve Deace

There's Really Just One Takeaway From Another Road Loss

The margin for error on the road in this league is so small, and it's even tougher when questionable coaching decisions lead to self-inflicted wounds.

Steve Deace

3 Keys To Getting That First Road Win At Minnesota

Michigan basketball has yet to win a true road game this season. Here's three keys to ending that trend.

Steve Deace

Michigan Fans Split On Juwan Howard's Defensive Philosophy

More than 700 votes were cast and the results are split - half of Michigan fans support Juwan Howard's defensive philosophy of not doubling big men.

MichaelSpath