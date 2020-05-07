Michigan Football Snapshot: Erick All

Rising sophomore Erick All wasn't very involved in Michigan's offense last year, but that's going to change in 2020. As a second-year player, All is going to be on the field a lot and is likely going to be a legitimate option for whoever starts at quarterback.

In 2019, All played in 11 games and caught just one pass for 10 yards. Despite being behind Nick Eubanks, Sean Mckeon and Luke Schoonmaker, All still made his way on the field a lot because of his ability to pick up the offense and willingness to block. Being about 225 pounds didn't stop All from earning the reputation as a tough-nose in-line blocker. His highlight isn't very long, but it's still worth looking at to get an idea what he might bring to the table in 2020.

2020 Outlook

Eubanks is going to be No. 1 on the depth chart at tight end but there are snaps to be had behind him. All and Schoonmaker will battle each other for the right to be on the field and I think All might just edge out Schoonmaker as more of an every-down player.

Last year, Michigan tight ends caught 41 balls for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. Eubanks will likely lead tight ends in receptions but All is going to have a chance to contribute. As we know, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wants to get his dynamic, speedy guys in space where they can work. As a former wide receiver, All is definitely one of the more athletic tight ends on the roster so it's going to be really interesting to see how he's used.

If All can reel in 20 catches for 250 yards and two or three touchdowns, everyone would likely be pretty happy with his trajectory. The entire offense is going to need to take a big step forward for all of the weapons to achieve numbers that they're capable of.