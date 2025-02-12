Michigan Football: ESPN analyst predicts how Wolverines will use Bryce Underwood in 2025
The Michigan football program is generating a lot of excitement heading into 2025, particularly regarding the quarterback position. After struggling in 2024, Michigan’s QB spot has become a position of strength for the team, thanks to some key additions. Head coach Sherrone Moore played a pivotal role in flipping five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU and landing veteran transfer Mikey Keene from Fresno State. With these two talented quarterbacks, along with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey calling the plays, Michigan’s offensive potential is skyrocketing.
While Wolverine fans are eager to see Underwood take the field, there remains uncertainty over whether the true freshman can outplay Keene, the experienced transfer. The quarterback competition will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about storylines for Michigan in 2025.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy has shared his insight into how the Wolverines might approach this battle, drawing comparisons to Florida’s quarterback situation in 2024, where the competition between Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway played out. McElroy suggests Michigan could take a similar approach, with the coaching giving both guys an opportunity throughout the season.
"Wouldn't surprise you if Michigan took a similar approach to their quarterback development to what Florida took last year," McElroy said. "Florida started the veteran quarterback early in the year, but they sprinkled in DJ Lagway a little bit throughout the season. Graham Mertz ultimately gives way a little bit more, a little bit more, and a little bit more. Now, granted, Graham Mertz is a little bit banged up there in the early going, which allowed Lagway to step into the mix. But then ultimately Mertz gets hurt, Lagway steps in, and because of the reps that he had garnered earlier in the year, down the stretch he started to play really confident, and his play just got better and better as the season went along. Is that how they'll approach it with Bryce Underwood? Probably."
McElroy went on to detail exactly what he thinks Michigan fans will see from the Wolverines as the season progresses.
"I'd be surprised if it is Mikey Keene, if it's his all season long," said McElroy. "I think they'll probably, hey, every third series we're going to go with the freshman... every fourth series we'll go with the freshman. The bigger the game, go with the hot hand. If it's Underwood that's seeing the field great, making great decisions, then he could be the guy that kinda takes Michigan's offense to the next level."
You can watch McElroy's full segment on Michigan below:
