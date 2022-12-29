Skip to main content

Michigan Wolverines Looking Good In Arizona

The maize and blue winged helmets and uniforms sure look good in the Arizona sunshine.

Michigan has been practicing this week while in Arizona in preparation for Saturday's Fiesta Bowl and looking good in the process. A few guys are a little dinged up but many of Michigan's biggest playmakers appear poised and ready for action. The gallery below contains a handful of shots from the two open practice sessions from Tempo Diablo Stadium.

