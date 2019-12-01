Final 2019 Big Ten Football Power Ratings
1) Ohio State (12-0)
The best Big Ten team I've seen since at least Penn State's historic offense in 1994, maybe ever.
2) Wisconsin (10-2)
Tremendous bounce-back from last season's 5-loss debacle.
3) Minnesota (10-2)
Disappointing end shouldn't spoil the school's best season since Eisenhower was still in the White House.
4) Penn State (10-2)
Statistically, I can't figure out how this team won 10 games, but it did so give the Nittany Lions their due.
5) Michigan (9-3)
Jim Harbaugh has lost at least three games every season.
6) Iowa (9-3)
Given the road schedule, lack of running game, and lack of development by Nate Stanley, this is one of Kirk Ferentz's best coaching jobs.
7) Indiana (8-4)
The best season for the Hoosiers in a quarter-century.
8) Illinois (6-6)
The best season for the Illini since 2014.
9) Michigan State (6-6)
Christmas in Detroit awaits!
10) Purdue (4-8)
Look out for this team in 2020.
11) Nebraska (5-7)
Huskers were better in Frost's first year than his second.
12) Northwestern (3-9)
Needs to find a quarterback this offseason.
13) Maryland (3-9)
They hired Mike Locksley.
14) Rutgers (2-10)
They're hoping the hire of Greg Schiano can at least return the program back to respectability.