Final 2019 Big Ten Football Power Ratings

1) Ohio State (12-0)

The best Big Ten team I've seen since at least Penn State's historic offense in 1994, maybe ever.

2) Wisconsin (10-2)

Tremendous bounce-back from last season's 5-loss debacle.

3) Minnesota (10-2)

Disappointing end shouldn't spoil the school's best season since Eisenhower was still in the White House.

4) Penn State (10-2)

Statistically, I can't figure out how this team won 10 games, but it did so give the Nittany Lions their due.

5) Michigan (9-3)

Jim Harbaugh has lost at least three games every season.

6) Iowa (9-3)

Given the road schedule, lack of running game, and lack of development by Nate Stanley, this is one of Kirk Ferentz's best coaching jobs.

7) Indiana (8-4)

The best season for the Hoosiers in a quarter-century.

8) Illinois (6-6)

The best season for the Illini since 2014.

9) Michigan State (6-6)

Christmas in Detroit awaits!

10) Purdue (4-8)

Look out for this team in 2020.

11) Nebraska (5-7)

Huskers were better in Frost's first year than his second.

12) Northwestern (3-9)

Needs to find a quarterback this offseason.

13) Maryland (3-9)

They hired Mike Locksley.

14) Rutgers (2-10)

They're hoping the hire of Greg Schiano can at least return the program back to respectability.

