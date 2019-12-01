Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Final 2019 Big Ten Football Power Ratings

Steve Deace

1) Ohio State (12-0)
The best Big Ten team I've seen since at least Penn State's historic offense in 1994, maybe ever. 

2) Wisconsin (10-2)
Tremendous bounce-back from last season's 5-loss debacle. 

3) Minnesota (10-2)
Disappointing end shouldn't spoil the school's best season since Eisenhower was still in the White House. 

4) Penn State (10-2)
Statistically, I can't figure out how this team won 10 games, but it did so give the Nittany Lions their due. 

5) Michigan (9-3)
Jim Harbaugh has lost at least three games every season. 

6) Iowa (9-3)
Given the road schedule, lack of running game, and lack of development by Nate Stanley, this is one of Kirk Ferentz's best coaching jobs. 

7) Indiana (8-4)
The best season for the Hoosiers in a quarter-century. 

8) Illinois (6-6)
The best season for the Illini since 2014. 

9) Michigan State (6-6)
Christmas in Detroit awaits!

10) Purdue (4-8)
Look out for this team in 2020. 

11) Nebraska (5-7)
Huskers were better in Frost's first year than his second. 

12) Northwestern (3-9)
Needs to find a quarterback this offseason. 

13) Maryland (3-9)
They hired Mike Locksley. 

14) Rutgers (2-10)
They're hoping the hire of Greg Schiano can at least return the program back to respectability.  
 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
155 0

If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

Future Of The Game Looks Bleak For Michigan Football

MichaelSpath
18 0

Michigan wasted another opportunity to make up ground on Ohio State, and might have even fallen further behind the rival Buckeyes.

Reactions & Analysis: Mistake-Plagued Game Costs Michigan Against OSU

MichaelSpath
10 0

Michigan needed to play a perfect game against Ohio State. It fell far from doing so in a 56-27 loss.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Attempts To Explain Embarrassing Loss To Ohio State

Brandon Brown
6 0

Michigan got beat down by Ohio State again and now Jim Harbaugh has to pick up the pieces.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/29/19

Steve Deace
8 0

Saturday will be a good day for Michigan if the Wolverines do these three things against Ohio State.

Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace
6 0

Michigan is dominated by Ohio State, again. The Buckeyes are superior in every way, again. And it may never change.

Michigan's John Cooper? We Can Only Hope

Steve Deace
1 0

Why the best-case scenario for the Harbaugh era is that he is indeed Michigan's John Cooper.

Week 14 CFB Playoff and Bowl Projections

Steve Deace
0

These are based on how we expect the conference championship games to play out this weekend.

My Top 25 If I Were On The CFB Playoff Committee

Steve Deace
0

This would be my top 25 ballot if I were on the CFB Playoff Committee.

Ten Things I Thought Would Happen For Michigan Against Ohio State

Brandon Brown
0

Not much went right for Michigan so a lot of these predictions, made by my very optimistic father, didn't come to fruition.