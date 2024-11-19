Michigan Football: Four-star RB commit finishes with impressive senior season
Michigan fans have plenty to be excited about when it comes to four-star running back, Jasper Parker. The 6-0, 189 pound running back finished his senior year with 1,501 all-purpose yards, including 1,353 rushing yards, 148 receiving yards, and 22 total touchdowns. In addition to sharing his senior season stats, Parker also shared an eight minute highlight reel from his final year of high school football.
Parker is one of two running backs committed in Michigan's 2025 class, with the other being three-star Donovan Johnson out of IMG Academy. As of this writing, the Wolverines have a total of 18 commitments in the 2025 class, which is ranked No. 14 nationally by 247 Sports.
Michigan's Current 2025 Commits:
- Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
- Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
- Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
- Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
- Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
- Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
- Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
- Sharmai Earls: Four-star CB
- Benny Patterson: Four-star DL
- Jamar Browder: Three-star WR
- Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
- Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
- Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
- Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
- Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
- Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
- Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
- Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB
