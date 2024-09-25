Inside Michigan's game-winning play against USC
Michigan needed some late heroics from the rushing attack on Saturday to secure a 27-24 victory over USC. Trailing 24-21 with a little over four minutes left in the game, the Wolverines began their final offensive drive on their own 11-yard line. With the passing game struggling, veteran running back Kalel Mullings ripped off a massive 63-yard run to put the Wolverines in scoring position with just two minutes remaining.
Michigan would eventually get the ball to the 1-yard line, facing a fourth-and-goal situation. With the game on the line, Mullings powered his way into the endzone for a touchdown, giving the Wolverines a three point lead and ultimately the win.
While Mullings received plenty of love for his performance on Saturday (and rightfully so), guys like fullback Max Bredeson also made key plays that allowed the rushing attack to be so dominant. On Wednesday, Bredeson reflected on the final play from Saturday's massive win.
"Kalel got us that energy after that big run," Bredeson said. "We were talking on the sideline in the huddle... ideas, everyone was communicating. A lot of confidence in that huddle. Pre-snap, you have a pretty good guess of where you're going from what we practiced throughout the week. It's kind of tucked behind, so it really declared itself after the play happened. There was a little bit of foot traffic. Had to get through, got engaged with my block and felt it really starting to move. Got to peak inside and see if I could help out anymore. I could feel Kalel running through... put it in and score."
Michigan finished the game with 290 yards and three touchdowns on 46 attempts, good for 6.3 yards per carry. Mullings finished with a game-high 159 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. Senior running back Donovan Edwards finished with 74 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, while QB Alex Orji added another 43 yards on 13 carries.
With the win, the Wolverines moved to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 within conference play. Up next, Michigan will take on Minnesota in the battle for the Little Brown Jug. The Wolverines have won four straight in the rivalry game and 26 of the last 28 matchups dating back to 1987. That game is scheduled for a Noon kick on FOX.
