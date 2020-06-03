Michigan Offers A Pair Of 2023 Prospects

While Michigan continues to add to its 2021 class, the Wolverines have also kept a close eye on future classes, such as the 2023 group of prospects. On Monday, U-M extended offers to a pair of prospects from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson in strong-side defensive end Peter Woods and cornerback Tony Mitchell.

Woods, who stands at 6-4 and 250 pounds, was a major contributor for Thompson as a freshman, recording 54 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a freshman. This impactful first season of varsity football put Woods on the map, and he received a handful of offers during this spring evaluation period.

Along that same line, Woods landed offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, Notre Dame and LSU during the spring. Michigan is the latest Power Five program to offer Woods, and he is already a sure-fire national recruit.

At this stage in his development, Woods plays a lot of strong-side defensive end, but he has moved all along the defensive line, which includes time at defensive tackle. Based on his weight distribution and physical makeup, Woods could plug into a defense as a nose tackle or three-tech defensive tackle by the time he reaches college.

As a defensive line prospect, Woods has quite a few quality habits built up already. One positive aspect that he shows is the restraint not to over-pursue during the run game. Woods frequently stays low to the ground, and he has good balance when rushing the passer. He does not possess elite quickness off the snap, but has shown the ability to split combination blocks when faced with that task.

Before the quarantine forced in-person recruiting visits to a halt, Woods made stops at Alabama multiple times, so he is quite familiar with the in-state powerhouse that is the Crimson Tide.

Regarding Woods' teammate, Mitchell established himself as one of the premier freshman corners in the country. Mitchell has shown the ability to flip his hips fluidly and run with receivers downfield, and when he gets his hands on the ball he is a dangerous return man with a nose for the end zone. These qualities helped Mitchell stand out and earn his Michigan offer.

And while the Wolverines are the most recent program to offer Mitchell, the 6-1, 190-pound prospect, other schools such as Penn State, LSU and Florida State have also given him a scholarship and will be closely monitoring his development.

