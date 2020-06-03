WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Offers A Pair Of 2023 Prospects

Eric Rutter

While Michigan continues to add to its 2021 class, the Wolverines have also kept a close eye on future classes, such as the 2023 group of prospects. On Monday, U-M extended offers to a pair of prospects from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson in strong-side defensive end Peter Woods and cornerback Tony Mitchell.

Woods, who stands at 6-4 and 250 pounds, was a major contributor for Thompson as a freshman, recording 54 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a freshman. This impactful first season of varsity football put Woods on the map, and he received a handful of offers during this spring evaluation period.

Along that same line, Woods landed offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, Notre Dame and LSU during the spring. Michigan is the latest Power Five program to offer Woods, and he is already a sure-fire national recruit.

At this stage in his development, Woods plays a lot of strong-side defensive end, but he has moved all along the defensive line, which includes time at defensive tackle. Based on his weight distribution and physical makeup, Woods could plug into a defense as a nose tackle or three-tech defensive tackle by the time he reaches college.

As a defensive line prospect, Woods has quite a few quality habits built up already. One positive aspect that he shows is the restraint not to over-pursue during the run game. Woods frequently stays low to the ground, and he has good balance when rushing the passer. He does not possess elite quickness off the snap, but has shown the ability to split combination blocks when faced with that task.

Before the quarantine forced in-person recruiting visits to a halt, Woods made stops at Alabama multiple times, so he is quite familiar with the in-state powerhouse that is the Crimson Tide.

Regarding Woods' teammate, Mitchell established himself as one of the premier freshman corners in the country. Mitchell has shown the ability to flip his hips fluidly and run with receivers downfield, and when he gets his hands on the ball he is a dangerous return man with a nose for the end zone. These qualities helped Mitchell stand out and earn his Michigan offer.

And while the Wolverines are the most recent program to offer Mitchell, the 6-1, 190-pound prospect, other schools such as Penn State, LSU and Florida State have also given him a scholarship and will be closely monitoring his development. 

Which prospect do you think Michigan should concentrate more on? Who excites you more? Let us know!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yes, Michigan Should Not Play The Washington Game

Why Michigan should absolutely use safety concerns as a legitimate reason not to play the Washington game.

Steve Deace

Video: Michigan Podcast On Harbaugh's Best Recruiting Class Yet?

The season premiere episode of Michigan Podcast breaks down why this has the potential to be the best recruiting class Jim Harbaugh has signed yet.

Steve Deace

Michigan Commit Film Study: Tristan Bounds

Tristan Bounds, the newest Michigan commit, has all the makings of a prototypical left tackle at the next level.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/02/20

What one word would you use to describe Michigan's 2021 recruiting class thus far? Here's mine.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Discussing Jim Harbaugh's Accomplishments And Future, Ohio State's Current Status

Jim Harbaugh was hired to do three main things and he hasn't done any of them.

Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh Marches Against Police Brutality

Michigan's head coach has always been pretty outspoken and plugged into real-world issues.

Brandon Brown

Michigan's Passing Game Has Been Middle-Of-The-Pack Since 2015

Looking at five years of research, Michigan's passing attack has been the sixth most productive in the Big Ten.

Jake Sage

Michigan Football's Performance Relative To Its Place Among Most Talented Teams

From 2015-19, Michigan has been one of the nation's most talented teams and we looked at how U-M has performed relative to that talent.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Recapping A Few Memorable Michigan Moments

I've been able to experience some cool, and some not so cool, moments because of my job.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Makes Cut For Xavier Worthy And Omarion Cooper

Michigan was included in the top group for both four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy and four-star cornerback Omarion Cooper.

Eric Rutter