Michigan Football: HC Sherrone Moore reacts to Aidan Hutchinson's injury
Following a likely season-ending injury for Detroit Lions' defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore sent a text of encouragement to the former Wolverine and wished him a speedy recovery.
"I just want to say a prayer to him and his family. Horrific injury," Moore said at his weekly press conference on Monday. "A great human being. Obviously, an outstanding player, but a great human being who left a legacy here. I know he's the heartbeat of that team. So, really, just want to say a prayer to him and his family, tell them that they're in our thoughts."
During the Lions' 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Hutchinson injured his left leg during a play in which he sacked Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott. On Monday, the Lions announced that Hutchinson has underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula at a hospital in Dallas last night. The franchise expects Hutchinson to make a full recovery, but gave no timetable of a potential return for the third-year pro.
Hutchinson was in the midst of a historically strong start this season in Detroit, setting several franchise records and still currently leading the NFL with 7.5 sacks. His loss is a massive blow to the Lions' defense and a franchise that had its sights set on its first-ever Super Bowl appearance.
