Michigan Football honors legendary actor James Earl Jones
Michigan Alumni James Earl Jones passed away on Monday at 93 years old. He was best known for voicing Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies and studied drama at the University of Michigan, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1955. He was said to have passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.
Jones has been the iconic voice of the Michigan Football intro since head coach Jim Harbaugh had the idea prior to the 2015 college football season. The introduction video has played before every game at the Big House since then. The recording includes clips of both historic Michigan football moments and clips of the current team. It also features shots of the Ann Arbor campus and the Big House. Alumni and famous Wolverines are included throughout the video.
Jones serves as the voice for so many iconic lines that echo throughout the Big House on Saturdays. The fans repeat impactful lines such as calling the University of Michigan the "greatest university in the world" and Harbaugh's favorite phrase "an enthusiasm unknown to mankind". Students have memorized the intro since it came out, and it has become such an important part of hyping up the Michigan crowd before the Wolverines take the field.
The Office of the President at U-M has made an official statement on Jones' death, honoring his memory. James Earl Jones will be missed by all, but especially by all the students, staff, and alumni associated with the University and the football team.
