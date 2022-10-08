Skip to main content

Make Your Pick: Michigan at Indiana

Michigan is favored by 22.5 points over Indiana and a lot of people see it getting worse than that.

Indiana has a knack for playing Michigan tough, but this feels like a bad matchup for the Hoosiers even in Bloomington. The Hoosiers aren't a very physical team and that's exactly what Michigan hangs its hat on. Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak loves to throw it around, which can sometimes cause problems if the ball bounces funny a few times, but overall, U-M is just a far better team. Here's how we see it going.

Chris Breiler

Michigan will win, but how they get there is still a question. Though I'd like to see the Wolverines open up the offense and let JJ McCarthy sling it all over the field, it's most likely going to be another ground-and-pound afternoon with a healthy dose of Blake Corum.

Michigan 27, Indiana 6

Brandon Brown

This just feels like a bad matchup for Indiana. The Hoosiers are a finesse, air-it-out type of team and Michigan is all about pounding the rock and creating havoc on defense. Teams that air it out can be dangerous if they have the athletes on the outside, but U-M is more athletic and faster than IU at just about every position. We'll probably see a lot of Blake Corum and the running game today as Michigan leans on another opponent all day long. Then, in the fourth quarter as time is about to run out, you look up and Michigan is winning by three touchdowns or more. 

Michigan 42, Indiana 13

