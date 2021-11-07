Two Up/Two Down: Michigan Grinds Out Win No. 8 Against Indiana

Michigan was a 21.5-point favorite coming into the game against Indiana, which is a pretty big number against a conference opponent. Even though Michigan sort of plodded up and down the field, they covered and moved to 8-1 with relative ease. The Wolverines pretty much did what they wanted but didn't exactly look like a well-oiled machine on offense. At the end of the day, the Wolverines are 8-1 as they prepare for Penn State.

Two Up

Hassan Haskins

With freshman running back Donovan Edwards already out with an injury, Michigan's running back situation took another hit against the Hoosiers when sophomore running back Blake Corum left the game early with an apparent ankle injury. That left Hassan Haskins as the only established back on the roster, and he stepped up in a big way. Haskins carried the ball 27 times for 168 yards and a touchdown. He got things going early and, even though Michigan's offense wasn't overly impressive, Haskins was. He went at IU alone and came out victorious.

Jake Moody

You don't really want to see Moody's name here, but damn is he good. Michigan is settling for field goals in the red zone too often, but they're still getting points because Moody is pretty much automatic. He's now 21-of-23 on the year and seems to be good from about 55 yards out. You'd like to see Michigan punch it into the end zone when they get inside the 20, but if you have to trot a kicker out there, No. 13 will certainly do.

Two Down

Clock management, approach, lack of killer instinct

Maybe Jim Harbaugh doesn't think he needs a killer instinct against the Hoosiers, and technically he's not wrong as evidenced by today's result, but it's still a bummer watching Michigan punt the ball way on 4th and 1 and settle for field goals inside the red zone against a team like Indiana.

In fact, early in the third quarter, Harbaugh decided to try a hard count against the Hoosiers on 4th and 1, only to take a timeout just after the snap, where Hassan Haskins would've easily picked up the first down. After the timeout, Harbaugh sent Brad Robbins and the punting unit out onto the field to kick the ball back to Indiana.

The Wolverines also settled for field goals on half of its red zone visits. On one possession, it even seemed like Harbaugh set up a play with a field goal attempt in mind rather than attacking and trying for the first down or a touchdown.

Even in a 22-point win, it's frustrating to watch this offense and we all saw why last weekend in East Lansing. You have to score touchdowns. As often as humanly possible.

Blake Corum goes down

Football is a very physical game, but it always sucks when someone gets hurt. Michigan sophomore running back Blake Corum left the game early with an apparent ankle injury and did not return. He was seen on the sidelines in a walk boot after halftime. Corum finished the day with just 1 carry for 4 yards.

Corum has been in a bit of a slump lately, and many thought he might snap out of it today against the Hoosiers. Unfortunately, he didn't get a chance to, which is a bummer because he probably would've had a solid outing if Hassan Haskins' performance is any indication.