Trends, Stats And Grades From The Indiana Game

Michigan is now 8-1 after handling Indiana in Ann Arbor on Saturday night. The Wolverines didn't explode offensively but still came away with a 29-7 win. When looking back at the game through the Pro Football Focus lens, a few things stand out.

The offensive line is all the way back

After watching guards Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan battle through injuries over the last couple of weeks, they both played every offensive snap against the Hoosiers. In fact, the five starting offensive lineman each played 68-of-68 snaps on Saturday — the only offensive players to do so. That's good news heading into a road game in Happy Valley. The game is at noon, which won't be quite as crazy as a night game white out, but the crowd is going to be loud, so having the offensive line intact is a very positive development.

JJ McCarthy's biggest role of the season

Whether it's because Cade McNamara is or has been a little dinged up, or if it's because of the game plan, McCarthy did more against the Hoosiers than he's done all season. He played 23 snaps against Indiana, which tied his season high that he initially set back in week three against Northern Illinois in a massive blowout, and he also threw 10 passes, which is the most times he's put it in the air all season. It wasn't his best performance though, as he only accounted for 55 yards passing and threw his first interception. He was also sacked twice. Still, he was more involved against the Hoosiers than in week's past and, if McNamara truly is dinged up, we might see even more of the freshman next week.

Skill player injuries

Michigan cruised to an easy win, but lost three young playmakers in the process. We don't know how bad the injuries are yet, but wide receivers Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning, along with running back Blake Corum all left the game early. Anthony played 24 snaps before he got hurt, while Corum played only 3 and Henning played just 2. Hopefully they'll all be back next week, because they'll be needed against a talented Penn State defense on the road. Cornerback Gemon Green also left the game with an injury.

Hassan Haskins and David Ojabo set the tone

Hassan Haskins and David Ojabo were the best players on the field for Michigan on Saturday and they both did it with highlight plays and production.

For Haskins, he carried the ball 27 times for 168 yards and a touchdown. The big back carried the ball more than he has all year due to Corum, and Donovan Edwards for that matter, being out with an injury. Not only was Haskins really good in terms of his numbers, he also hurdled another player in what's becoming somewhat of a signature move for him. Haskins was the highest-graded player on offense for Michigan with a PFF score of 79.4 and is now PFF's highest-graded running back in the country with a score of 91.0 on the season.

Ojabo only had two tackles but he also had a sack, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. His production was across the board and he too added another clip or two to his highlight reel with impressive spin moves and speed rushes. As good as Aidan Hutchinson is and has been, Ojabo might be at the top of scouting reports moving forward as he now paces the Wolverines with 8 sacks. Ojabo was the highest-graded player on defense for Michigan with a PFF score of 92.3. He continues to get better and better each week and is almost scoring off the charts on plays where he's rushing the quarterback.

For some reason, however, Ojabo only played 17-of-61 snaps. I can't really figure out why a player who is making plays as often as Ojabo is, was only on the field for about 25% of the time against Indiana. On the season, he's been on the field for 290-of-579 snaps — just one snap under 50%. For comparison, Aidan Hutchinson has played 453 snaps.

We saw a similar approach with Josh Uche in the past. When Uche was getting ready for the NFL, scouts couldn't believe how often he was on the sidelines for Michigan. The Wolverines played 884 defensive snaps in 2019 and Uche was only on the field for 470 of them. It's an interesting trend given that Michigan has a new defensive coordinator and a new linebackers coach.