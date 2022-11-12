Michigan Football Injury Update For Nebraska

Injury Update For Nebraska
Last week when Michigan took on Rutgers in Piscataway, several Wolverines were noticeably absent, including several key starters on both sides of the ball. Ahead of the game against Nebraska, several are back in uniform and look ready to play. Of course, being dressed and going through warmups doesn't mean that playing time is imminent. Here's where everyone seems to stand before game.
EDGE Jaylen Harrell — dressed, participating in warmups
LT Ryan Hayes — dressed, participating in warmups
RT Trente Jones — dressed, participating in warmups
S Makari Paige — dressed, participating in warmups
WR Roman Wilson — dressed, participating in warmups
Unfortunately, a few other guys are out ahead of the matchup with the Huskers.
LB Kalel Mullings — out, Mullings was out last week against Rutgers and is still dealing with something
LG Trevor Keegan — out, Keegan exited the game last week against Rutgers and is now out against Nebraska
TE Luke Schoonmaker — out, late last week against Rutgers, Schoonmaker went down hard and appeared to injure his head; there's no official word on his injury but he's not on the field during pregame