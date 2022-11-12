Skip to main content

Injury Update For Nebraska

Several players were out against Rutgers last week, but many of them look to be ready for action against Nebraska.

Last week when Michigan took on Rutgers in Piscataway, several Wolverines were noticeably absent, including several key starters on both sides of the ball. Ahead of the game against Nebraska, several are back in uniform and look ready to play. Of course, being dressed and going through warmups doesn't mean that playing time is imminent. Here's where everyone seems to stand before game.

EDGE Jaylen Harrell — dressed, participating in warmups

LT Ryan Hayes — dressed, participating in warmups

RT Trente Jones — dressed, participating in warmups

S Makari Paige — dressed, participating in warmups

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WR Roman Wilson — dressed, participating in warmups

Unfortunately, a few other guys are out ahead of the matchup with the Huskers.

LB Kalel Mullings — out, Mullings was out last week against Rutgers and is still dealing with something

LG Trevor Keegan — out, Keegan exited the game last week against Rutgers and is now out against Nebraska

TE Luke Schoonmaker — out, late last week against Rutgers, Schoonmaker went down hard and appeared to injure his head; there's no official word on his injury but he's not on the field during pregame

Michigan WolverinesNebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan Football helmet
Football

Michigan Football Injury Update For Nebraska

By Brandon Brown
jaelyn llewllyn noah farrakhan
Basketball

Michigan Guts Out Win Over Feisty, Skilled Eastern Michigan

By Brandon Brown
blake corum nebraska
Football

Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Nebraska

By Brandon Brown
papa kante george washington iii
Recruiting

Michigan Basketball Inks Two During Early Signing Period

By Brandon Brown
braiden mcgregor
Football

In Hutchinson and Ojabo’s Wake, Others Step Up

By Joshua Messe
jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Football vs. Nebraska, College Playoff Rankings, Blake Corum For Heisman

By Brandon Brown
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football
Football

'Our Time Is Now': Harbaugh Focused As Ohio State Draws Near

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Michigan Moves Up

By Brandon Brown