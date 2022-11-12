Michigan Football Injury Update For Nebraska

Last week when Michigan took on Rutgers in Piscataway, several Wolverines were noticeably absent, including several key starters on both sides of the ball. Ahead of the game against Nebraska, several are back in uniform and look ready to play. Of course, being dressed and going through warmups doesn't mean that playing time is imminent. Here's where everyone seems to stand before game.

EDGE Jaylen Harrell — dressed, participating in warmups

LT Ryan Hayes — dressed, participating in warmups

RT Trente Jones — dressed, participating in warmups

S Makari Paige — dressed, participating in warmups

WR Roman Wilson — dressed, participating in warmups

Unfortunately, a few other guys are out ahead of the matchup with the Huskers.

LB Kalel Mullings — out, Mullings was out last week against Rutgers and is still dealing with something

LG Trevor Keegan — out, Keegan exited the game last week against Rutgers and is now out against Nebraska

TE Luke Schoonmaker — out, late last week against Rutgers, Schoonmaker went down hard and appeared to injure his head; there's no official word on his injury but he's not on the field during pregame