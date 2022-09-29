Skip to main content

The Michigan Coaches Continue To Praise Iowa Defense

Michigan has a very tough test in Iowa this weekend.

By now, every Michigan fan knows about Iowa's defense. They take the ball away, score defensive touchdowns and keep opponents out of the end zone for the most part. Obviously Michigan is going to provide challenges that Iowa hasn't seen yet, but that's what Big Ten play is all about.

Michigan quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was extremely complimentary when talking about the Hawkeyes' defense and with good reason. He mentioned the rankings, the discipline and the system, but he also rattled off several names of guys he sees as NFL players. That often gets overlooked, but certainly explains why the Hawkeyes have been so good on D this year. 

Michigan is favored by 10.5 points, but the over/under is just 42.5. That speaks to the fact that Iowa's defense is exceptional (it also speaks to Iowa's ineptitude on offense). It's going to be really interesting to see how Michigan, its young quarterbacks and new offensive coordinators handle the pressure in Kinnick. 

