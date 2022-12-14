Skip to main content

Erick All Has Found A Home

Former Michigan tight end Erick All has found a transfer destination.

In the least surprising news of transfer season, former Michigan tight end Erick All has announced that he will be following Cade McNamara to Iowa City.

All and McNamara are former roommates and seemed destined to link up again once both hit the transfer portal. McNamara committed to Iowa first and All announced that he'd be officially visited Iowa City soon after. Once that happened, it seemed like only a matter of time before All was also sporting the black and gold.

With All and McNamara now Hawkeyes, the fans in Iowa City are pretty excited. It remains to be seen how the two will be used in Kirk Ferentz's boring offensive system, but most people close to the program seem to think that guys like All and McNamara will improve it in a major way. We shall see...

By Brandon Brown
