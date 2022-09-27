Jim Harbaugh Explains Exactly Why Iowa's Defense Is So Good

Even though the win wasn't as impressive as some expected, Michigan is 1-0 in the conference after beating Maryland. Getting to 2-0 is likely going to be a lot tougher as U-M prepares to take on the Hawkeyes this weekend in Iowa City.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh knows all about what makes Iowa, Iowa, as does everyone else in the college football world. It's not too hard to figure out given the fact that Kirk Ferentz has been there forever. But it's not just Ferentz. Phil Parker has also been at Iowa for more than 20 years, first as a defensive backs coach, but now as the defensive coordinator. When you have that kind of continuity and consistency, systems tend to round into form. That's exactly what we've seen at Iowa under Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes are currently No. 1 in the country in scoring defense giving up just 5.8 points per game. They're No. 6 against the run and No. 14 against the pass. If Michigan is going to score enough to win inside Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2005, they'll have to be sharp, and Harbaugh knows it. He knows it, understands it and is drilling that message home to his staff and players.

In the video above, Harbaugh talks about Ferentz, Parker, Iowa's defense in general and playing inside that dreaded stadium.

"That's where top-5 teams go to die?" Harbaugh said when referencing Kinnick Stadium during his Monday press conference.

Wolverine nation sure hopes not.