Michigan vs. Iowa, Jim Harbaugh Presser, JJ McCarthy On The Road, Wolverines In Iowa City

Michigan is gearing up for a big test in Iowa City this weekend.

Michigan is 1-0 in the Big Ten after hanging on to beat Maryland and will now be tested in a major way this weekend in Iowa City. The Wolverines haven't won inside Kinnick Stadium since 2005 and it's going to be tough again. Iowa isn't lethal on offense, but they are on defense. Jim Harbaugh knows it, the offensive coordinators know it and JJ McCarthy is about to find out as he prepares for his first road start.

McCarthy's performance on Saturday will be key, but everyone else needs to be sharp as well. Iowa doesn't make many mistakes and capitalizes on most made by their opponent. Earlier today, Harbaugh mentioned that in several different ways, as did Zak Zinter, Rod Moore and Kris Jenkins. Everyone seems to full understand what this weekend is all about, and why wouldn't they, after winning several big games on the road last year and taking Iowa apart in the Big Ten Championship game. All of that, plus 40+ minutes of burning questions, on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

