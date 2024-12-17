Michigan Football is a contender for the top-ranked TE in the transfer portal
With tight end Colston Loveland leaving for the NFL Draft following his junior season, the Wolverines are looking to add another veteran to the tight end room. Michigan is happy with the younger players it has such as freshmen Hogan Hansen and Brady Prieskorn, as well as junior Marlin Klein -- but losing the top receiving threat is never an easy loss. Loveland led the Wolverines with 582 receiving yards in 10 games.
With Loveland out of the picture moving forward, Michigan is targeting Purdue tight end Max Klare. The sophomore tight end was in Ann Arbor for a visit on Monday and Klare is down to Louisville, Michigan, Texas, and Texas A&M as his contenders. Klare will also visit Louisville on Tuesday and a decision is expected to be made.
According to On3, Klare is the top-ranked tight end in the portal and the No. 13 overall prospect. He just finished his second year with Purdue and like Loveland, led the Boilermakers. Klare caught 51 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.
Klare, a Cincinnati (OH) St. Xavier prospect, was a three-star recruit from the 2022 class when he went to Purdue. He has ideal size standing at 6-foot-4 and is a real pass-catching threat. With how much Michigan likes to utilize the tight end position, this would make a lot of sense for both parties.
