Jay Harbaugh On Chris Evans' Return, Running Back Room Overall

Brandon Brown

Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh is really excited to get Chris Evans back in the fold and now has three solid, proven running backs to choose from. Evans, along with sophomore Zach Charbonnet and redshirt shophomore Hassan Haskins, make up a very deep group of ball carriers. Throw in wildcard Christian Turner and incoming freshman Blake Corum and Harbaugh really does have a lot of weapons to choose from.

Earlier today, he spoke with the media about Evans and his return and how he intends to get all of those talented backs involved once the season rolls around.

Jim Harbaugh Set To Sign Four More Top 100 Recruits

With commitments from four Rivals100 recruits in the Class of 2021, Michigan is poised to bring its total number of Top 100 signees up to 20.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Toot255310

Chris Evans The ‘Crafty Vet’ In Michigan’s Running Back Room

In his return to the program, Michigan’s Chris Evans should bring elements of experience and agility to the running back slot.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Ranks Outside Of The Top 15 In CBS Sports Preseason Rankings

Michigan enters 2020 in a familiar fashion — good, not great.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/29/20

With J.T. Daniels headed to Georgia, this will officially be the first season Michigan will start a QB recruited and developed by Jim Harbaugh.

Steve Deace

How Michigan's Game At Washington Could Happen

With momentum growing for the return of college football, speculation has ramped up about Michigan's potential trip to Washington to open the season.

MichaelSpath

CJK5H

Juwan Howard Talks Transfers Chaundee Brown, Nojel Eastern

Michigan went to the transfer portal three times this offseason — most recently for Nojel Eastern and Chaundee Brown.

Brandon Brown

Multi-Purpose Defender Kechaun Bennett A Natural Athlete

The newest Michigan commit, four-star Kechaun Bennett, projects as a speedy multi-purpose defender.

Eric Rutter

Ranking Chaundee Brown Among College Basketball's Transfers

New Michigan guard Chaundee Brown is receiving recognition as an important college basketball transfer.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Commit Film Study: Kechaun Bennett

New Michigan commit Kechaun Bennett adds a degree of versatility to the future U-M defense.

Eric Rutter

Four Wolverines Popping Up On Draft Boards

Michigan is expected to have another talented squad in 2020 that should represent U-M well in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brandon Brown