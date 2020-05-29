Jay Harbaugh On Chris Evans' Return, Running Back Room Overall

Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh is really excited to get Chris Evans back in the fold and now has three solid, proven running backs to choose from. Evans, along with sophomore Zach Charbonnet and redshirt shophomore Hassan Haskins, make up a very deep group of ball carriers. Throw in wildcard Christian Turner and incoming freshman Blake Corum and Harbaugh really does have a lot of weapons to choose from.

Earlier today, he spoke with the media about Evans and his return and how he intends to get all of those talented backs involved once the season rolls around.