Michigan Football: Jersey numbers revealed for three incoming transfers
Michigan has 14 incoming transfers for the 2025 football season and plenty are already on campus taking part with the team. Three of them have revealed what numbers they will wear this fall for the Wolverines.
Former Clemson defensive tackle Tre Williams will wear No. 0 for the Michigan defense. Williams wore No. 8 for Clemson last season. Josaiah Stewart wore No. 0 for the Wolverines last season and cornerback Mike Sainristil had it before Stewart. Michigan signed Williams after he played five seasons with Clemson. During his stay with Clemson, Williams tallied 42 tackles, 10 TFLs, and four sacks in 44 career games. Williams started four games with the Tigers. He will likely factor into a rotational role with the Wolverines next season.
Arkansas transfer TJ Metcalf is taking Makari Paige's number: No. 7. The older Metcalf wore No. 18 for the Razorbacks last season. Playing safety, Metcalf accounted for 71 tackles, 3 interceptions, 10 PBUs and 1 forced fumble in two seasons at Arkansas.
TJ's brother, Tevis, also revealed his number. The younger Metcalf will wear the same number he wore at Arkansas, No. 24. Myles Pollard had that number for the Wolverines before he transferred to Memphis this offseason. The 5-10 cornerback played just 15 defensive snaps for the Razorbacks.
There will likely be more reveals coming soon.
