Where Wolverines Will/Should Go In The 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is only a week away, and Michigan's football program should be well-represented with selections.

Last month I released my big board of the top 100 prospects in this year's NFL Draft, based on whether I'd consider selecting them in the first three rounds. So it makes sense to begin our analysis of where former Wolverines could land a week from now with that trio, and then rank them from there.

Josh Uche, EDGE

I have Michigan's best pass-rusher last season rated the 32nd best overall prospect in this year's draft for two reasons: 1) He excelled at the Senior Bowl, which I place a lot of emphasis on because that's the first time these guys get NFL coaching/competition; 2) I believe next to quarterback, pass rusher is the most important position in today's pro football. If you cannot pressure the other team's quarterback in a passing league, you can't play defense. I project Uche to be right on the Round 1 Mendoza Line, but suspect he ends up going the second day.

Cesar Ruiz, IOL

Though he never quite reached the dominant potential Michigan fans hoped for, Ruiz has seen his stock rise steadily in the pre-draft evaluation process. Mainly because he has rare athleticism for the position, and it's a week year for interior offensive linemen. I have him No. 43 overall on my big board, so an early Round 2 selection, and that's about where I believe he'll go.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR

One of the enigmas of this draft. Possesses elite level measurables in most key metrics that normally make you an automatic first rounder. But the production and consistency just aren't there on film. Some of it was the scheme, but how much? I have him rated 73rd so a third rounder. But he's the kind of boom-or-bust prospect some teams won't even have on their boards, and others will have higher than we think.

Ben Bredeson, IOL

He projects as your sturdy mid-round guard. The kind of player you choose in the fourth round and ends up playing a decade in the NFL. If he makes it past the third round, Bredeson could be a hot commodity at the start of day three.

Khaleke Hudson, LB

Your classic tweener, Hudson is a prospect that could fit with almost any scheme and few schemes at the same time. Has the tenacity to excel on special teams, and that can help you make a team. Day three draft pick.

Jon Runyan, Jr., IOLThough an All-Big Ten tackle the past two years, Runyan likely projects inside at the pro level. And I think he may be the most underrated player in Michigan's draft class given his production, athleticism, and pedigree. The kind of player who could even stick with a team as an undrafted free agent, but I think he will be selected on day three.

Michael Onwenu, IOL

We haven't heard much about him during the pre-draft process, but I believe he'll be drafted and stick with a team because despite his question marks (effort inconsistency, conditioning. etc.) he's a true man-baller with size. Thus there will be a power-team that takes him on day three.

Josh Metellus, S

Ran faster than expected at the Combine, though not considered a twitchy athlete. But he is physical and experienced, and doesn't mind contact. Day three pick.

Sean McKeon, TE

I think Michigan fans who remember is drop-marred 2018 season may be surprised at where he goes in this draft. He's a good athlete, willing blocker, and comes out of a college system that trained him for the NFL. Plus, it's a down TE crop this year.

Lavert Hill, CB

The antithesis of Ruiz, the pre-draft evaluation process has been unkind to Hill for various reasons (lack of size, tackling, long speed, etc.). However, the low passer rating he permitted as a three-year starter cannot be ignored, so he should eventually go late on day three.

Shea Patterson, QB

Few would've predicted this when his much-celebrated transfer to Michigan was announced, but the former 5-star could end up being an undrafted free agent. The athleticism is there, but the downfield passing arm and accuracy required at the pro level is not.

Michael Danna, EDGE

Surprisingly wasn't invited to the Combine, based on his previous production at Central Michigan if nothing else. But again, pass-rusher is a premium position, and even in spot duty his one season in Ann Arbor, Danna showed he could pressure the quarterback.