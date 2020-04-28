Michigan Prospects For The 2021 NFL Draft

Looking ahead to next year's NFL Draft, and where eligible Wolverines stand.

SENIORS

Nico Collins, WR

Has the body type, body control, and high point ability NFL teams crave. So it's now a question of diversifying his route tree as a senior, and then his deep speed. Word out of winter conditioning is he was running sub-4.5. If he can do that at the Combine, or put it on game tape this season, then even in another strong year for receivers he's a first rounder.

Ambry Thomas, CB

We saw in this year's draft several teams reach for corners in the first couple of rounds, desperate for help with the NFL evolving to more spread-passing attacks. Thomas has a rare blend of height and speed, and played exceedingly well as a junior given the Chrohn's Disease he battled during the offseason. If he shows he can make more plays on the ball, he's absolutely on the first round radar.

Kwity Paye, Edge

Cut right out of central casting, Paye passes the eye test and has intriguing scheme versatility at the next level. Quick enough to provide pressure off the edge, but sturdy enough to hold the edge at the same time. But barring a monster season, which could happen, he's likely a second day draft pick.

Nick Eubanks, TE

Though he became more of a willing blocker as last season wore on, it's still not his forte. Thankfully, so-called "movement" tight ends are in style nowadays, and Eubanks can move with the best of them. He'll be one of the faster tighter ends among next year's crop. Production and consistency will determine his high-variance draft stock.

Brad Hawkins, S

Improving in coverage will be key for him this season, with the aforementioned offensive evolution happening in the NFL. The good/bad news for him is Don Brown's defense will put his coverage ability on tape. So he holds his fate in his hands. Probably a third day pick right now.

Carlo Kemp, IDL

As vital as he is to Michigan's defense, not sure where he projects at the next level. He''ll lack the size to play inside in the NFL, and he was moved inside partially because he wasn't athletic enough to play on the edge.

UNDERCLASSMEN

Jalen Mayfield, OT

Though he'll just be a redshirt sophomore, if he makes another leap similar to what we saw as a redshirt freshman the NFL could beckon already, and the first round isn't out of the question. Plus, he plays a coveted position at the next level. However, he's now the anchor of a revamped offensive line, so he won't have veterans near by to clean up false steps and mistakes like he did last fall.

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge

A physical specimen, look for Hutchinson to tear up the Combine this year or next, whenever he comes out. He has better bend than you typically see in a man of his height, but this year he needs to show he can get home as a pass rusher more often if he wants to leave as a junior and go in the first round.

Cameron McGrone, LB

He reminds me of Patrick Queen, the LSU linebacker who really came on in the second half last season and ended up going in the first round last week. We already know McGrone will be among the fastest linebackers in the country, but now he needs to show that also translates into playing in space/coverage. He was at his best as a redshirt freshman when he was permitted to attack, but if he wants to go pro early he needs to display a more well-rounded game.

Ronnie Bell, WR

He was Michigan's most technically advanced receiver last season, but he's probably not explosive enough of an athlete (other than leaping ability) to justify the drops. Thus the main thing he needs to show on tape in 2020 is better hands, if he wants to leave early.

Whoever the starting quarterback is

Whether it's Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton, once you get past Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields battling to be the top overall pick, there isn't another quarterback we can safely say today will be a first rounder in next year's draft. We've also seen quarterbacks come out of nowhere to become the top overall pick in the past three drafts -- Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Joe Burrow. Therefore, I wouldn't dismiss the possibility that whoever wins the starting job this summer ends up a one-and-done. Especially if they end up having the kind of season Michigan needs a quarterback to have to finally get over the hump under Harbaugh.