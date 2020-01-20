Wolverine Digest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/20/20

Steve Deace

We’ve reached another benchmark I never would’ve believed five years ago.

What are your thoughts on reaching yet another new, disappointing benchmark? Let us know in the comments section. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
SirMalachi
SirMalachi

M lost a OL commitment to Baylor, Macuzza I think his name is.

SirMalachi
SirMalachi

First time for the Chiefs in fifty years. I remember SB 4 when Hank Stram and the chiefs beat the purple people eaters in 1970.

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

by

SirMalachi

In Defense Of The Cheaters, Sort Of

Friends, fellow Wolverines, countrymen, lend me your ears. I come not to bury the cheaters, but to praise them. Sort of.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess

Michigan Running Backs In 2020: Will A True No. 1 Emerge?

We continue to look ahead to 2020 with our preview of Michigan's running backs, led by a pair of sophomores and a senior rejoining the team.

MichaelSpath

by

Motorcityfanman

Listen: Michigan Football — Fill In The Blank...

There are a lot of topics surrounding the Michigan football program with the 2019 season in the rearview mirror and the offseason for the 2020 campaign officially underway.

Brandon Brown

3 Reasons Why Joe Milton Will Be Michigan's Starting Quarterback In 2020

Please note this is a cost-benefit analysis. Not a personal preference.

Steve Deace

by

dieseldub

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stock Report: January 19, 2020

Here are the top six hoopers on Michigan's roster right now.

Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh Hires Experienced Duo To Fill Staff Voids

Michigan football formally announced the hiring of Bob Shoop and Brian Jean-Mary as position coaches Saturday.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Michigan Commit Terrance Williams Receives Rave Reviews From Local Analyst

Juwan Howard has done a phenomenal job on the recruiting trail and Terrance Williams is a part of that.

Brandon Brown

Questions We're Asking: Did Michigan Come Out On Top This Week?

In this week's "questions" column, did Jim Harbaugh win the week? Plus what is Juwan Howard's top priority and can hockey still make the NCAA Tournament?

MichaelSpath

Michigan Fans Split On Extending Jim Harbaugh's Contract

With Jim Harbaugh entering the final two years of his original seven-year contract, Michigan fans appear split on Harbaugh's future.

MichaelSpath