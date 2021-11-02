Two Michigan Defenders On Track To Make History In 2021

Don't look now, but two of Michigan's top defenders are on track to make history at the University of Michigan in a very big way.

Though Saturday's loss in East Lansing was painful for the folks in Ann Arbor, there are several reasons for Michigan football fans to find a silver lining moving forward.

One of those reasons might be the fact that, despite the loss, Michigan fell just three spots to No. 9 in the latest AP Poll. While the AP Poll will certainly lose much of its significance as the CFP Rankings take center stage, it proves that Michigan's loss to Michigan State wasn't necessarily as catastrophic to the 2021 season as some might think.

Another reason might be the fact that there is still a lot of football left to be played. The Wolverines have four more games to finish out the 2021 regular season, with upcoming contests against Indiana, at No. 22 Penn State, at Maryland and back home against No. 6 Ohio State. As it currently stands, Michigan is just one game out of first place in the Big Ten East. Though winning out seems unlikely, doing so would certainly make things interesting in terms of the conference title hunt.

For me personally, I'm choosing to focus on the fact that two Wolverines are on track to make Michigan Football history in a very, very big way. Eight games into the 2021 season, junior defensive end David Ojabo leads Michigan with a total of seven sacks on the season according to mgoblue.com. Senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is close behind with 6.5 sacks on the year. Interestingly enough, the single season sack record is well within reach for both players during the final stretch of the 2021 season.

The current single-season sack record belongs to both David Bowens (1996) and LaMarr Woodley (2006), as both players reached a total of 12 sacks in their respective seasons.

With at least five more games to be played in the 2020 season, that single season sack record is certainly within reach for both Hutchinson and Ojabo. Beyond the potential accomplishment on an individual level, Hutchinson and Ojabo also have the opportunity to become the first defensive end duo in Michigan Football history to break the single season sack record in the same year.

Regardless of how the 2021 season ultimately plays out, the Michigan Wolverines are getting an ELITE level of play from both No. 97 and No. 55.