How will No. 6 Michigan stop Jahan Dotson?

With the sixth-ranked Wolverines taking on No. 23 Penn State in Happy Valley this Saturday, the all-important question is how will Michigan stop the Nittany Lions All-American receiver? This will be a true test of Mike Macdonald's abilities as defensive corner and Wolverine defense's ability to work as a unit.

Simply put, Jahan Dotson is a star.

Ranking second in the Big Ten in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns — with 932 yards and 9 touchdowns through nine games — the senior Penn State wide receiver has lit up defenses all season long.

And taking a look at Dotson’s statistics compared to his teammates’ on the season, he drives much of the twenty-third-ranked Nittany Lions offensive success. Dotson’s 932 yards are almost double those gained by Penn State’s second most prolific receiver, Parker Washington, and he has six more touchdown receptions than any other Nittany Lion. Additionally, Penn State does not have a rusher over 300 yards on the season.

Dotson makes the Nittany Lions’ offense go, and, if No. 6 Michigan hopes to leave Happy Valley with a win this Saturday, they will have to keep him contained. Obviously, though, that is easier said than done.

The question is then, how will the Wolverines attempt to keep Dotson in check?

The natural answer in previous years under Don Brown would have been straightforward: follow him with the number one corner and play a lot of press man-to-man coverage. Dotson would’ve stared down Ambry Thomas or David Long or Jourdan Lewis on every play, and the results would’ve come down to the results of that one-on-one matchup.

The answer under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, though, is less clear. With an increase in zone looks and combination coverage, Michigan’s plan for shutting down a receiver of Dotson’s caliber is far less obvious.

Macdonald, himself, was quite vague in his remarks on the subject.

“There’s several things you can do,” Macdonald said. “I am not going to tell you that right now.

“There’s a lot of things going on there. 1: your defensive personnel. The situation in the game: you can’t double a guy every snap. You can travel a guy, you can double him, you can double him inside and out, you can double him high and low, you can double him with a DB, you can double him with a linebacker, you can drop a guy to that direction […] there’s all sorts of things you can do, you learn that from football Twitter.”

No one other than the Wolverines will know how they plan to stop Dotson until Saturday, but it is likely that one strategy will play a part — pressure.

Michigan’s secondary has been solid throughout the season, but its defensive front has been excellent. Senior edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson needs no introduction at this point, but he and junior edge rusher David Ojabo’s 15 combined sacks through nine games deserves mention and hints at an essential factor in the Wolverines’ efforts to slow Dotson.

“It’s a blessing to have multiple guys where they’re not just keying on one all the time,” Macdonald said, “But pass rush is all four or five working together, so you can’t forget the guys in the middle. There’s six pass rush lanes, and only four guys rushing. So it’s really all four guys. [...] Look, though, those guys are elite, so the guys in the middle are taking a backseat to the guys off the edge.”

If Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has no time to throw because he’s being chased by Hutchinson and Ojabo from either side, it will be really difficult for him to feed Dotson in the way he wants. And with every time the Wolverines’ can hurry Clifford, Dotson loses one play’s worth of opportunities to separate himself from the Wolverine secondary.

It may be very difficult to tell how Michigan’s defensive backfield will handle Dotson, but there is no question that successful pressure will make their job much easier.

And with Dotson’s prolific nature and the Wolverines’ lack of a lockdown no. 1 corner, that assistance may be vital to Michigan’s chances of victory this Saturday.