Best Landing Spots For NFL-Bound Wolverines

Our projection of the ideal situation for these former Michigan football stars on their way to the pros.

Josh Uche, Edge

A system that permits him to do what he does best, explode off the edge to pressure the passer in a 3-4 scheme. He'd be an excellent pick for the Detroit Lions at the top of the second round, especially because they got a long look at him at the Senior Bowl.

Cesar Ruiz, IOL

Better in space with his athleticism than playing power football, the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are built on team speed and lack depth on the offensive line. They have the last pick in Round 1.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR

Bruce Arians is one of the top teachers in the NFL, and the presence of Tom Brady will force you to come correct as a receiver. Because of a mistake is made, it's usually your fault. Of course, I'm talking about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ben Bredeson, IOL

It's got to be an old-school, sturdy franchise and the New York Giants need all the offensive line help they can get.

Khaleke Hudson, S/LB

He needs a team known for doing something with tweeners, and has also demonstrated a fondness at times for Wolverines like the New England Patriots.

Sean McKeon, TE

The San Francisco 49ers drafted George Kittle about where I think McKeon will go -- in the fifth round. They have similar traits, too. Note I wrote traits, not talent, although no one thought Kittle was going to become probably the best tight end in the league.

Lavert Hill, CB

Has almost the exact same frame as Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden, though not as explosive. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers have an affinity for Wolverines.

Josh Metellus, S

His Combine workout/profile are very similar to Harrison Smith of the Minnesota Vikings. Now, he doesn't have the game film to be a first-rounder like Smith was, but this is a team that no knows how to use an in-the-box safety. Plus, Smith isn't getting any younger.

Shea Patterson, QB

If I were Shea, I would look for a team that utilizes a scheme that allows for or even emphasizes improvisation, and for your athleticism to compensate for any pocket awareness deficiencies. That would be a coach/team like Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals.