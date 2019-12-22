Best Guess 2020 Roster: Post Early Signing Day Update

This is a periodic feature taking a look at how we project Michigan to manage its 85 scholarships for the following season. This considers several factors: potential early entries to the NFL draft, those who may transfer and/or not rewarded a 5 year, latest information on the incoming recruiting class, the transfer portal, and our own speculative analysis. This feature is intended to be a tool for those trying to keep track of who could be coming and going for the Wolverines. Obviously, that also means some names of players either currently on the roster, or currently thought to be committed, may not be on this list. Make of that what you will. The next update will come after the January 20 deadline for early entries into the NFL Draft, so about a month from now.

Quarterback (4)

Dylan McCaffrey, (R-Jr.), Joe Milton (R-So.), Cade McNamara (R-Fr.), Dan Villari (Fr.)

Former highly-touted recruits McCaffrey and Milton will vie this offseason in a highly-anticipated battle for the starting job. McNamara redshirted after a prolific prep career. Villari, a raw prospect, was a last-minute offer to fill the need for a quarterback in this class.

Running Back (6)

Chris Evans (R-Sr.), Ben VanSumeren (Jr.), Hassan Haskins (R-So.), Zach Charbonnet (So.), Blake Corum (Fr.), Eamonn Dennis (Fr.)

Evans is returning from an academic suspension that cost him the 2019 season. He’s an ideal fit for Josh Gattis’ offense. Charbonnet broke Mike Hart and Tyrone Wheatley’s record for touchdowns by a freshman. Talk about some elite company. Haskins’ emergence helped turn around the season, and he has a higher ceiling next year. Corum is one of the jewels of the incoming recruiting class. He’s short, but a specimen with next level speed. And don’t sleep on Dennis. He’s electric with the ball in his hands. Freshman Gage Garcia is not counted here, because he’s originally on a wrestling scholarship.

Wide Receiver (8)

Nico Collins (Sr.), Donovan Peoples-Jones (Sr.), Ronnie Bell (Jr.), Giles Jackson (So.), Cornelius Johnson (So.), Mike Sainristil (So.), A.J. Henning (Fr.), Roman Wilson (Fr.)

This is would be one of the more talented wide receiver units in the country next season. We now believe Collins and DPJ will each return for their senior seasons, and what a boost that would be. They’ll be surrounded by an influx of talent that seems the ideal fit in Gattis’ scheme. Henning is one of the top overall recruits in the class, and Wilson is one of the fastest players Michigan has ever recruited. Jackson flashed his speed in space on returns and jet sweeps, and will be ready to assume a bigger role next fall. Sainristil is already one of the best route runners in the program. Then there’s Bell, who was Michigan’s best overall receiver in 2019 and is still developing as a player.

Tight End (5)

Nick Eubanks (R-Sr.), Ben Mason (Sr.), Luke Schoonmaker (R-So.), Erick All (So.), Matthew Hibner (Fr.)

Taking a flyer putting Mason here, but he’s a man without a position and could certainly be an in-line blocking asset at the very least. Schoonmaker is a top athlete, and All is a player the coaches have been high on from the day he arrived in Ann Arbor. Hibner was one of the biggest late risers anywhere in the 2020 recruiting class. We expect Eubanks to return for his fifth year in the end, which would be a welcome addition given his experience.

Offensive Line (16)

Stephen Spanellis (R-Sr.), Cesar Ruiz (Sr.), Chuck Filiaga (R-Jr.), Joel Honingford (R-Jr.), Andrew Stueber (R-Jr.), Ryan Hayes (R-So.), Jalen Mayfield (R-So.), Karsen Barnhart (R-Fr.), Zach Carpenter (R-Fr.), Trente Jones (R-Fr.), Trevor Keegan (R-Fr.), Nolan Rumler (R-Fr.), Jack Stewart (R-Fr.), Reece Atteberry (Fr.), Jeffrey Persi (Fr.), Zak Zinter (Fr.)

The Wolverines will have to replace a lot of experience up front in 2020, but thankfully the recruiting and development is now in position to do exactly that. With players spending 2-3 years being developed in the program ready and waiting in the wings, rather than being rushed into the lineup out of necessity. We could potentially see a starting lineup of Mayfield-Stueber (moved to guard)-Ruiz-Spanellis-Hayes in the opener at Washington next September, with lots of depth behind them.

Defensive Line (15)

Michael Dwumfour (R-Sr.), Carlo Kemp (R-Sr.), Kwity Paye (Sr.), Luiji Vilain (R-Jr.), Aidan Hutchinson (Jr.), Taylor Upshaw (R-So.), Julius Welschof (R-So.), Chris Hinton (So.), Mike Morris (R-Fr.), Gabe Newburg (R-Fr.), David Ojabo (R-Fr.), Mazi Smith (R-Fr.), Kris Jenkins (Fr.), Aaron Lewis (Fr.), Braiden McGregor (Fr.)

This would likely be the deepest and most talented defensive front returning in the Big Ten. Hutchinson or Paye could have All-American caliber seasons in 2020. Kemp is looking at being a two-time captain. McGregor might be the top overall recruit in his class, but he’s going to be coming off knee surgery so probably wise to temper expectations for next fall. Much will be expected of Hinton and Smith. Are they the big, disruptive bodies inside the Wolverines didn’t have this season? Don’t be surprised if the Wolverines explore the transfer portal for some insurance on that question, just in case. A full year of development makes Ojabo and his eye-popping athleticism an intriguing option down the road. But he’s not alone. The coaches have raved about Upshaw, while Vilain – a former top recruit – should be healthy and primed to contribute.

Linebacker (8)

Devin Gill (R-Sr.), Josh Ross (R-Jr.), Cameron McGrone (R-So.), Charles Thomas (R-Fr.), Nikhai-Hill Green (Fr.), Kalel Mullings (Fr.), Osmane Savage (Fr.), Cornell Wheeler (Fr.)

Michigan emphasized this unit in the 2020 class. Mullings is the highest-rated of those prospects, but don’t sleep on Savage and Wheeler, who are both thumpers that can run. The combo of Ross and McGrone could be the best inside duo the Wolverines have had in recent memory. Gill could be a surprise bring back for a fifth year. He’s dynamite on special teams, and there’s a lack of experienced depth behind Ross and McGrone.

Viper (4)

Michael Barrett (R-So.), Anthony Solomon (So.), Joey Velazquez (R-Fr.) William Mohan (Fr.)

Barrett looks to have finally found a permanent home here, and has the athleticism you’re looking for. However, by burning Solomon’s redshirt on special teams, Michigan is revealing it has big plans for him next year. Mohan was Michigan’s top Viper prospect on their 2020 recruiting board. He’s still a under-sized even for this tweener position, so it’s iffy how much he’ll contribute right away.

Defensive Back (16)

Brad Hawkins (Sr.), Ambry Thomas (Sr.), Vincent Gray (Jr.), Sammy Faustin (R-So.), Gemon Green (R-So.), German Green (R-So.), Daxton Hill (So.), George Johnson (R-Fr.), Quinten Johnson (R-Fr.), Jalen Perry (R-Fr.), D.J. Turner (R-Fr.), Darion Green-Warren (Fr.), Jordan Morant (Fr.), R.J. Moten (Fr.), Makari Page (Fr.), Andre Seldon (Fr.)

A starting unit of Thomas and Gray at corner, with Hawkins and Hill at safety, could be the best secondary returning in the Big Ten. Look out of for Turner next season, the coaches are very high on him. George Johnson was moved here during bowl practices, according to Sam Webb of WTKA in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines signed four talented defensive backs in the early signing period. We also project them to add one in Green-Warren, who’s announcing at his all-star game and will early enroll, hence he’s in italics.

Specialists (3)

Quinn Nordin (R-Sr.), Brad Robbins (Sr.), Jake Moody (Jr.)

Moody having a redshirt available makes it possible to justify a second scholarship kicker on the roster, because Nordin could handle the duties next season to prolong Moody’s availability through 2022. Robbins, the nation’s top-ranked punter in the 2017 class, will take over for Will Hart.

Notes: