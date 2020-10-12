SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Big Ten Preseason Power Ratings

Steve Deace

We're almost to our first game week. Players have decided whether to opt back in, or stay opted out. The rosters are set. The all-conference schedule, albeit on the third try, is finalized. Thus, it's time to stack these Big Ten teams up against each other. 

To compile these power ratings, we ranked each team on a scale of 14-1 from best to worst (so 14 points for the best, 13 points for the second best, and so on and so forth down to 1) on the following criteria:

Coaching, using my annual coach ratings you can see here. 
Depth, using my team Team Total Talent Ratings you can see here. 
QB
RB
WR/TE
OL
DL
LB
DB
Special Teams 

When you add up all the points, here's how I overall power rate the Big Ten heading into the 2020 season (with points in parentheses):

1. Ohio State (123)
2. Michigan (116)
3. Penn State (113)
4. Wisconsin (93)
5. Iowa (91)
6. Minnesota (82)
7. Indiana (76)
8. Northwestern (71)
9. Purdue (61)
10. Nebraska (60)
11. Michigan State (58)
12. Illinois (56)
13. Rutgers (30)
14. Maryland (20) 

Here's the top five within each criteria:

Depth: 1. Ohio State, 2. Penn State, 3. Michigan, 4. Indiana, 5. Purdue

Coaching: 1. Iowa, 2. Michigan, 3. Penn State, 4. Northwestern, 5. Wisconsin

QB: 1. Ohio State, 2. Minnesota, 3. Penn State, 4. Indiana, 5. Nebraska 

RB: 1. Michigan, 2. Penn State, 3. Indiana, 4. Ohio State, 5. Michigan State

WR/TE: 1. Purdue, 2. Ohio State, 3. Minnesota, 4. Iowa, 5. Indiana

OL: 1. Iowa, 2. Wisconsin, 3. Ohio State, 4. Minnesota, 5. Penn State

DL: 1. Michigan, 2. Wisconsin, 3. Ohio State, 4. Penn State, 5. Purdue 

LB: 1. Michigan, 2. Northwestern, 3. Ohio State, 4. Penn State, 5. Wisconsin

DB: 1. Wisconsin, 2. Penn State, 3. Ohio State, 4. Northwestern, 5. Michigan 

Special Teams: 1. Iowa, 2. Ohio State, 3. Michigan, 4. Rutgers, 5. Penn State 

Notes: As you can see, Ohio State is the class of the league and if Ryan Day had a longer coaching resume the Buckeyes would be in a class by themselves even more so...Michigan and Penn State are basically tied and also in a tier by themselves...the West Division teams are pretty bunched together in each of their tiers...Rutgers is not the worst team in the league apparently. 

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Team Total Talent Ratings: Big Ten Returns Edition

The latest update on the most talented rosters in college football with the Big Ten about to (finally) kickoff.

Steve Deace

2022 WR Tay'Shawn Trent Shines Under Friday Night Lights

In what was a close game early on, junior wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent led Eastpointe to a win with a big second half performance.

Eric Rutter

2016 Recruiting Class: Contributors In 2020

Michigan will get solid contributions from a few fifth-year seniors in 2020.

BrandonBrown

Michigan In A Great Spot With 2022 OL Sullivan Weidman After Recent Visit

Michigan has its sights set on another talented prospect from the northeast.

BrandonBrown

by

Tlaborguy

Joe Milton Describes His Journey At Michigan

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton spoke about his recruiting process and the development he's undergone in Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

by

UMfb

Kwity Paye: If There's A Harder Working Person Than Me, It's Luiji Vilain

Senior defensive end Kwity Paye is ready for a breakout season and he feels like he'll have some capable help going into battle with him each week.

BrandonBrown

by

tcbytheway

Mike Sainristil Staking Claim As One Of Michigan's Fastest, Most Upbeat Players

Michigan wide receiver is quick on the field and he's been quick to bond with his Wolverine teammates as well.

Eric Rutter

Is 2020 A Make Or Break Year For Harbaugh?

Success has been plentiful for Michigan football under Jim Harbaugh, but significance has been elusive.

Steve Deace

Speed, Speed And More Speed: The Michigan WR Story

Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil spoke about just how fast U-M's receiving corps looks this season.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

Kwity Paye Sensing Breakout Seasons From Luiji Vilain, Ryan Hayes

Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye has eyed a couple linemen for the Wolverines that may be on the cusp of a big season.

Eric Rutter