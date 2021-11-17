Michigan Adds Rising Star To 2022 Class

Don't blame yourself if you missed the news last night. After all, news of the latest commitment to Michigan Football's 2022 recruiting class came at about the same time as news of Juwan Howard's contract extension and the College Football Playoff rankings were breaking.

Described as one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2022 class, Chicago (Ill.) Marist four-star linebacker Jimmy Rolder announced his commitment to the University of Michigan last night.

In a post to his twitter account, Rolder described how he came to his decision.

“5 weeks ago I would’ve never thought I would have the opportunity to make his decision,” Rolder wrote in a post on Twitter. “I’m a true believer that everything happens for a reason and that God has a plan for everyone. With that being said, I’d like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Michigan to continue my academic and football career. I want to give a thanks to every coach who has helped me along the way, and my family for being my biggest supporters and supporting me throughout this entire process. Once final thanks to the Michigan coaching staff for believing in me and my ability to play the game I love.”

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker has ascended up the rankings after putting together a monster senior season at Chicago Marist, including a team-high 102 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

His production led to 10 of his 11 total offers to come in the month of October, including offers from programs like Ohio State, LSU and obviously Michigan.

Rolder is the 18th commitment in Michigan's 2022 recruiting class.