Can Michigan Flip The November Script?

Entering the critical final month of the 2021 regular season, here's a look back at how UM coaches historically perform in the month of November.

As the Wolverines prepare for the first of their four game stretch in the Month of November, many within the Michigan fanbase are already scurrying the depths of the Big Ten policy books when it comes to a three-way tie at the end of the regular season.

Though I admire their journey down the rabbit hole of possibilities, the harsh reality is that the Wolverines need to win-out in November in order for any of the wild scenarios to even be possible. I say 'harsh' because, as of late, the month of November has not been kind to the maize and blue faithful.

In fact, Michigan hasn't posted a perfect record in November since Lloyd Carr did it back in 2003 - defeating No. 9 MSU on the road, Northwestern on the road and No. 4 Ohio State back at home.

For Michigan, the roadblock to true success and a breakthrough season resides in the month of November. Given how critical the month of November traditionally is to Michigan's overall success, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at how well the UM coaches perform historically in that final month of the regular season.

Here are the results:

1. Gary Moeller (1990-1994)

Career November Record: 14-1-2

Career November Winning Percentage: 82%

Record vs OSU: 3-1-1

2. Bo Schembechler (1969-1989)

Career November Record: 58-13-2

Career November Winning Percentage: 79%

Record vs OSU: 11-9-1

3. Lloyd Carr (1995-2007)

Career November Record: 29-14

Career November Winning Percentage: 67%

Record vs OSU: 6-7

4. Jim Harbaugh (2015-2020)

Career November Record: 13-10

Career November Winning Percentage: 57%

Record vs OSU: 0-5

5. Brady Hoke (2011-2014)

Career November Record: 9-8

Career November Winning Percentage: 53%

Record vs OSU: 1-3

6. Rich Rodriguez (2008-2010)