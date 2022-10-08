Michigan vs. Indiana, JJ McCarthy Throwing, Over/Unders, Burning Questions, Predictions

Jim Harbaugh and Co. are 5-0 and likely on their way to 6-0 with a matchup against Indiana on the horizon. The Hoosiers pose a few problems but got blown out by Cincinnati a few weeks ago and lost by 14 points against a hapless Nebraska team last week. Michigan is favored by a lot and expected to roll in Bloomington.

With Blake Corum carrying the ball like he is, and JJ McCarthy and his receivers potentially ready to take a big step forward, Michigan could be getting ready to operate at full strength as we near the midpoint of the college football season. We discuss all of that on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.