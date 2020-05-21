Opinion Roundtable: Where Does Jim Harbaugh Rank Among College Coaches?

Jim Harbaugh has been good at Michigan but not great. He hasn't beaten Ohio State, hasn't played for a Big Ten title and hasn't really sniffed the College Football Playoff.

Depending on who you ask, he's doing a great job. Others say he's falling well short of expectations. Among college football coaches, he's not at the top and just about everyone would say he's well outside of the top five. He recently came in at No. 12 per Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports and most people don't seem to have a problem with that. Where should he be ranked? We discuss....

Brandon Brown

I would move Harbaugh ahead of Kyle Whittingham from Utah but other than that, I have problem with Michigan's head man being outside of the top ten.

You can argue back and forth a bit about whether or not Harbaugh should be ahead of James Franklin but with a Big Ten title under his belt, I think you have to give Franklin the slight edge.

I've always thought people were a little too high on Dan Mullen as well, but when you look at their resumés, he probably belongs ahead of Harbaugh.

Jimbo Fisher has been very mediocre at Texas A & M but winning a national title carries some weight. Of course, he did that seven years ago at a different school in Florida State, but he still has a big, fat piece of hardware that most other coaches do not.

At the end of the day, Harbaugh is being paid to be a top five coach and he's not delivering. It's a bummer that he's coaching at Michigan during Ohio State's most dominant run in program history, but those be the breaks. Harbaugh needs to figure out a way to hang with the Buckeyes and make it to Indy, or else he's looking at a permanent spot outside of the top ten.

Steve Deace

Whenever I’m asked to assess lists such as these, I usually determine my opinion based on whether there’s anybody ranked higher I’m truly convinced shouldn’t be. In this case there’s really not. In my own ratings I have Harbaugh higher than James Franklin, but their careers are similar if you look strictly at their college resumes. Both rebuilt moribund programs at their previous stops, and took them to historic levels of success at the time. Their records at their respective Big Ten powers are similar. And while Harbaugh has the head to head edge, Franklin has the championship hardware. Therefore, I think it’s a pretty fair ranking of Harbaugh overall, and one he could improve if he ever gets Michigan out of the lukewarm hell of being “just pretty good.”



Michael Spath

Move all the coaches that have won a national championship into one column - that's Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban, Ed Orgeron and Jimbo Fisher - and add in the ones that appear on their way, like Ohio State's Ryan Day, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley and Georgia's Kirby Smart. And what you're left with is 10 names that could probably get dropped in a hat and pulled out one by one and I would have no complaint where they land.

Is Harbaugh a better coach than Penn State's James Franklin? Probably, but I don't think the argument is overwhelming. So I'm not going to lose sleep over it, nor should Michigan fans. The simple truth is this - until Harbaugh beats Ohio State, wins a Big Ten and goes to the playoff, he will consistently be ranked in the teens.

Orgeron was a no-show in the Top 10 going into 2019, now he's a top-five coach. Why? He won big. When Harbaugh wins big, he'll lay claim to a loftier ranking. Until then, somewhere from 8-20 is fair.

