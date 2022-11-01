Skip to main content

Michigan's Spot In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

Michigan is sitting at 8-0 and obviously has a lot left to prove over the last four games.

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and Michigan is sitting at No. 5.

Michigan has obviously beaten only one ranked team in Penn State, but the Wolverines are rolling and have beaten everyone except Maryland by double digits. Obviously it doesn't matter much now as Tennessee and Georgia play this weekend and U-M will of course play Ohio State in Columbus as the end of the month.

