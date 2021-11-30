Jim Harbaugh Makes Incredible Announcement Following Big Win

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Jim Harbaugh To Donate Bonus Earnings To Staffers Who Took Pay Cuts

    Following a brutal 2020 season that led dozens within the UM Athletic Department having their pay cut, head coach Jim Harbaugh and wife Sara announced that they'll be donating bonus earnings to staffers.
    It's safe to say that Jim Harbaugh's stock has risen considerably over the last 72 hours. Not only did No. 5 Michigan knock off No. 2 Ohio State in Ann Arbor for the first time in a decade, the Wolverines also punched their ticket to Indy for the first time since the inception of the Big Ten Championship game back in 2011.

    For Harbaugh, the success doesn't only change the long-standing narratives about Indy and Ohio State, it also comes with a nice little bonus. As part of the off-season changes to Harbaugh's contract extension that is set to keep him in Ann Arbor through the 2025 season, the man rocking the skinny block M hat on Saturday's is set to receive a nice chunk of change if the Wolverines capture the Big Ten Championship.

    Amazingly, it appears as though the Harbaugh's have already decided what to do with any bonus money that comes their way.

    For those keeping track, Harbaugh has already reached the $500,000 payout thanks to the win last Saturday that locked up the Big Ten East title. A win on Saturday earn Harbaugh another $1,000,000 payout, along with another $500,000 for making the college football playoff - all money that will go back to the Athletic Department according to the Harbaugh's.

    Michigan and Iowa will clash in Indy this Saturday from Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 PM on FOX.

