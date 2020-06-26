Sporting News: Michigan the No. 17 Program in the Country over the Last Decade

Bill Bender of Sporting News just released a ranking of all the FBS programs based on their past 10 seasons with a statistical formula.

The categories he used are as follows:

National championships: 10 points each

National title game appearances: 5 points each

College Football Playoff appearances: 5 points each

New Year's Day Six/BCS bowl appearances: 3 points each

Heisman Trophy winners: 2 points each

Overall winning percentage, All-Americans and NFL Draft first-round picks were awarded with a poll style 15-1 score. Ties were broken by the team with the best overall record since 2010.

Based on that formula, Alabama ran away with the top spot with 166 points. Clemson came in second with 122 points and Ohio State rounded out the top three with 90.5 points.

Michigan came in at No. 17 with just 14 points.

Obviously the first half of the decade was pretty rough on the Wolverines, but Jim Harbaugh has turned things around over the last five years.

The Wolverines were 38-26 over five seasons before Jim Harbaugh arrived. He's 47-18 since, which has pushed the program on an upward trajectory back toward playoff contention. Michigan isn't overrated or underrated. It's stuck in perpetual playoff purgatory because Ohio State's shadow looms over the program. Michigan has not won the Big Ten championship since 2004, and the Buckeyes are the biggest reason why.

What a line. What an absolutely true and painful line for Michigan fans to read. I talked about this with Jack Scheel and Justin Roh of the Blue by Ninety podcast earlier this year and, if we're being honest with each other, we can probably have the same conversation at this time next year. Ohio State is just on another level, which means that Clemson and Alabama are on an even higher one. It does feel like the Buckeyes have closed the gap and might be viewed as the best team in the country this year. Unfortunately, that probably means more purgatory for U-M.

Harbaugh has Michigan in a pretty good spot heading into the 2020 season, but 17 seems pretty fair when looking at the entire decade. As the 2020 season gets closer, several teams who are higher than Michigan on the decade list are definitely below the Wolverines right now.

Florida State is at No. 6 and Michigan is better than them right now. No. 11 Stanford had a ton of success earlier in the decade, largely due to what Jim Harbaugh did as the head coach there, but is coming off a 4-8 season and is definitely not better than Michigan currently. Same with Michigan State — the Spartans are sitting at No. 14 on the list because of their early-decade success but are several notches below Michigan heading into the 2020 season. Boise State and Oklahoma State are at No. 15 and No. 16 respectively, but I think you could make a pretty strong argument that U-M is better than both of them right now.

It's like we keep saying — Michigan is good, not great. Ohio State is rolling, which compounds the "issues", and Harbaugh hasn't been very good against other solid teams. Will any corners be turned in 2020? We'll know soon enough.