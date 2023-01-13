Skip to main content

Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh & Denver Broncos, Blake Corum Returning

As we march through the month of January, Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan is still up in the air as players are making decisions left and right.

We're now two weeks removed from Michigan's unfortunate loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, and instead of watching U-M's momentum build and build after a phenomenal season, we're witnessing more turmoil and uncertainty when it comes to head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the program.

Harbaugh did a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos on Monday and is now in a bit of wait-and-see mode. The Broncos reportedly want Sean Payton above all others, but Harbaugh is right there. Payton is interviewing with the Broncos on Tuesday, so it'll likely be Wednesday at the earliest until we hear anything about what Harbaugh might be doing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan WolverinesDenver Broncos

jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh & Denver Broncos, Blake Corum Returning

By Brandon Brown
michigan helmet
Football

JUST IN: Massive Piece Of Michigan Offense Returning For 2023 Season

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Stadium
Football

JUST IN: U-M President Issues Statement On Harbaugh

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Helmet
Football

BREAKING: Key Piece Of Michigan Defense Enters Transfer Portal

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh kevin warren
Football

BREAKING: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren To Take NFL Position

By Christopher Breiler
Talking Jim Harbaugh 2-2-22
Football

JUST IN: Report Surfaces About Harbaugh, Michigan Contract Negotiations

By Christopher Breiler
DSC_4723
Football

Where's Warde?

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft

By Christopher Breiler