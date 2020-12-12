FanDuel Sportsbook: Latest Odds Suggest New Destination For Jim Harbaugh

New developments seem to pop up every day in regards to Jim Harbaugh's future.

If you haven't realized it already, no one knows what Jim Harbaugh is going to do.

There have been reports that an extension is on the table. There have been reports that he's already halfway out the door. There have been reports that he absolutely wants to come back and right the ship and just as many reports saying he's done trying in Ann Arbor. There are family angles involved, there are assistant coach dramas to follow, there are players eyeing the exit, there are recruits hanging in limbo. It's all a mess and no one knows anything.

Except for maybe some folks in Vegas.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, which is one of the more popular, fastest growing online sportsbooks in the country, Jim Harbaugh is now tied with San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as the most likley candidate to take over as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Oddsmakers now have Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh at +200 to be the next Lions head coach, shooting him up to be tied with Robert Saleh as the favorite to land the position.

If Harbaugh is now the co-favorite, somebody likely knows something. It's either that, or fat cats are dumping money into a bet to try to move the line. Those are really the only reasons why odds jump like that. Harbaugh was +1,100 just a few days ago and is now +200 — that's a large shift.

Do whatever you want with that information, but one thing is a known fact — the folks in Vegas aren't in the business of losing money.