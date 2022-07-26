DJ Turner Tells Incredible Jim Harbaugh Story

Jim Harbaugh is a polarizing dude. I've certainly been critical of him and even thought his time at Michigan should be over after the 2020 season. Some fans agreed, while others would keep him at U-M no matter what.

His offseason antics after winning a Big Ten title and appearing in the College Football Playoff have been less than ideal and he's always got at least one awkward moment at the podium up his sleeve.

With all that said, he clearly has a way with his players. After all, he is a great person at heart, obviously loves Michigan and even through some of the eccentricities, has an endearing way about him. Stories like the one told by DJ Turner in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days explain exactly where that endearing quality stems from and are why so many Michigan players absolutely love their head coach.