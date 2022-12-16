Michigan Football vs. TCU, Fan-Led Wednesday, Erick All, Wolverines In The College Football Playoff

As the entire world gets ready to tune into bowl season, the Michigan Wolverines are two weeks away from taking on the Horned Frogs of TCU in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Most people still see U-M as the heavy favorite in the game, but as we discuss, TCU is no push over.

We also talk about a potential matchup with both Ohio State or Georgia, which are both very intriguing matchups for different reasons. With Georgia, they're the team who eliminated Michigan from the playoffs last year. With Ohio State...well, Michigan fans everywhere understand what that matchup would look like.