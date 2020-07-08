WolverineDigest
Jim Harbaugh Singles Out RJ Moten, Donovan Jeter as Quarantine Warriors

BrandonBrown

It's a situation that all college coaches are going to be dealing with. What kind of shape are their players in as they return from their respective quarantines?

Some players have access to great food, stellar workout facilities and personal trainers while at home and some do not. Because of that, some players are back on campus in great shape and others are going to have a lot of work to do once things get ramped back up.

Jim Harbaugh singled out incoming freshman RJ Moten and returning defensive tackle Donovan Jeter as two players who took their quarantine very seriously and should hit the ground running once football activities return to normal.

Jalen Mayfield Looking 'Phenomenal' According To Jim Harbaugh

After sending four lineman to the pros this spring, Michigan is tasked with assembling a new offensive line group, but one player already stands out heading into the 2020 season.

Eric Rutter

Jim Harbaugh Talks Players Wanting to Play, Returning to Campus

It's not surprising that players and coaches want to play this fall and Jim Harbaugh has stuck to that way of thinking.

BrandonBrown

Freshmen Faces: Jaylen Harrell

Jaylen Harrell is a bit of an unknown within Michigan's 2020 class.

BrandonBrown

2022 Quarterback Kaden Cobb Set To Speak With Michigan Later Today

After picking up his first two Power Five offers on Tuesday, 2022 quarterback Kaden Cobb is tabbed to have another conversation with Michigan quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels on Wednesday.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Offers Elite 2022 Defensive Tackle Caden Curry

Caden Curry was nearly unstoppable as a sophomore last year, and now he has a new offer from Michigan to show for his hard work.

Eric Rutter

2021 Michigan Basketball Recruiting Picture: 2.0

Juwan Howard is poised to ink another very solid class in 2021.

BrandonBrown

Michigan In Position For Huge Finish To 2021 Class

Given the players left on the board, Michigan is set up for one of the stronger finishes to the 2021 cycle, and it could give U-M the best group of prospects in the Jim Harbaugh era.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Mike Sainristil In 2020

Many expect Mike Sainristil to make a big jump in year two.

BrandonBrown

Freshmen Faces: Darrion Green-Warren

The Michigan coaches are going to need big things out of Darion Green-Warren down the line.

BrandonBrown

Secondary Recruiting A Primary Focus For Michigan In 2021

Michigan has 19 commitments in the 2021 class, but only two of those prospects are defensive backs, which means U-M will be putting a focus on that position to close out the cycle.

Eric Rutter