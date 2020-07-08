Jim Harbaugh Singles Out RJ Moten, Donovan Jeter as Quarantine Warriors

It's a situation that all college coaches are going to be dealing with. What kind of shape are their players in as they return from their respective quarantines?

Some players have access to great food, stellar workout facilities and personal trainers while at home and some do not. Because of that, some players are back on campus in great shape and others are going to have a lot of work to do once things get ramped back up.

Jim Harbaugh singled out incoming freshman RJ Moten and returning defensive tackle Donovan Jeter as two players who took their quarantine very seriously and should hit the ground running once football activities return to normal.