Jim Harbaugh is Getting It Done

Just as it looked like things were about to go sideways for Harbaugh and the Wolverines, Michigan flipped the script and left happy Valley with a W.

As the minutes began to tick by last Saturday in Happy Valley, Michigan football fans likely found themselves with an old - yet familiar - feeling in the pit of their stomachs. The Wolverines had blown a 14-6 lead in the third quarter and allowed the Nittany Lions to take a 17-14 lead late in the fourth quarter. Beaver Stadium was rocking, Michigan was on the ropes and it looked like the Wolverines were headed for another late game collapse against a major opponent.

As it turns out, Harbaugh and the Wolverines had other plans.

Thanks to a phenomenal play call and one hell of an effort by TE Erick All, the Michigan Wolverines would instead leave Happy Valley as the victors by a score of 21-17.

While the win was huge for No. 6 Michigan and their championship hopes, it was also a very big win for the man nearing the end of his seventh season in Ann Arbor. Following the game, Harbaugh's excitement over the win was undeniable.

Some have argued that this may have been the biggest win of the Jim Harbaugh-era and they might be right. It's hard to overstate just how devastating a loss in that situation would have been to both Michigan's championship hopes and Jim Harbaugh's future at the University of Michigan. For Harbaugh, a loss would have meant career losing records to Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State - an unacceptable mark by any standard. Instead, the Wolverines found a way to get the job done on the road and in an extremely tough environment.

Of course, it hasn't always looked pretty. Hell, it hasn't even made sense at times - but there does seem to be a method to Jim Harbaugh's madness in 2021. For all of the doubt and question marks that have accompanied this season, his team has responded week after week by doing the one thing that matters most: winning.

Not only did that win in Happy Valley last Saturday help keep Michigan's championship hopes alive, it may also help keep Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.