Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/17/20

Unfortunately, I have no faith that Jim Harbaugh can win the Big Ten or even beat OSU. I think it's time for Jim Harbaugh to move on. Reading this morning that there is no player accountability in the Michigan football program and there is no culture. Signs of the end for Jim Harbaugh. Who will be the next Michigan football coach? We have tried just about every coaching avenue and with no success. This could be the end of Michigan football as we remember it under Bo and Coach Carr. Steve, you are a voice of reason and I just want to thank you for all your analysis.