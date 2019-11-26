Wolverine Digest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/26/19

Steve Deace

What's at stake for Michigan on Saturday? Only the entire narrative of the 2019 season and the Harbaugh era.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Benzer
Benzer

Well Urban will be on site for the Fox pregame show...sure he’ll be sending in game adjustments to someone on the OSU sideline.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown
Need a place to talk about the Michigan/Indiana game? We've got you covered right here!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/25/19

Steve Deace
Everything Michigan has done for the last 11 months was for this week and The Game. But will it, finally, be enough?

Michigan Has What It Takes to Beat OSU, but Will It?

Steve Deace
After a dominating game against Indiana, the Wolverines showed how complete their game has become, giving them hope against the undefeated Buckeyes.

Video: Khaleke Hudson Harbors No Ill Will Toward Traitor Coaches

Brandon Brown
Two assistants left Michigan to head to Ohio State after last season.

The Team Michigan Needed To Be To Beat Ohio State Has Emerged

MichaelSpath
A look at Michigan and Ohio State on the surface - the 11-0, No. 2 and headed-to-Indianapolis Buckeyes versus No. 13, 9-2, fighting-for-second place Wolverines - and there is no reason to expect a win for U-M. But the team Michigan needed to be has emerged in November.

Video: Last Year's OSU Loss Personal For Carlo Kemp

Brandon Brown
Ohio State ran Michigan out of the stadium last year and Carlo Kemp has not forgotten about it.

Video: Nick Eubanks Likes The Idea Of Spoiling Ohio State's Season

Brandon Brown
Michigan can't win the Big Ten title or make it to the college football playoff, but they can put a big scuff mark on Ohio State's season.

Video: Ben Bredeson Talks Bond With Fellow Linemen, Battling Ohio State With Them

Brandon Brown
For Michigan to have a chance to beat Ohio State on Saturday, the offensive line is going to have to step up and Ben Bredeson knows it.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Excited For 'The Game' As His Team Ascends

Brandon Brown
Michigan is playing its best football just in time for its best opponent.

Winners And Losers In The Big Ten After 13 Weeks

Brandon Brown
All 14 Big Ten teams were in action over the weekend. Here's who did what.