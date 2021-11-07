The November Math Is Starting To Add Up For Michigan

Michigan needed a couple of things to happen on Saturday in order for their Big Ten championship hopes to remain alive - and they happened.

The first Saturday in November set the stage for an epic finish to the 2021 Big Ten season.

In the early slot, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes went on the road as a 14-point favorite and defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a score of 26-17. Closer than most expected, but the end result was what everyone expected from Day and the Buckeyes as they attempt to defend their conference title.

Things got quite a bit more interesting in the 3:30 slot between No. 4 Michigan State and Purdue. Though the Spartans had been rolling heading into West Lafayette, Purdue's reputation of destroying the hopes and dreams of AP top five opponents was well known - making Saturday's contest an upset alert special.

Purdue didn't disappoint.

Not only did the Boilermakers defeat the No. 4 Spartans, they did so comfortably - controlling the game for the better part of the afternoon and winning by a score of 40-29. Saturday's win over Michigan State gave Purdue it's 17th win as an unranked team over an AP top five opponent - most in FBS.

For Michigan, the loss by Michigan State meant the math was starting to work in its favor for a legitimate shot at Indy and beyond - assuming it took care of business against Indiana on Saturday night.

After a relatively sluggish start, the No. 9 Wolverines settled in and cruised to a 29-7 victory.

Michigan was led by senior running back Hassan Haskins, finishing the evening with 173 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries. The second half of 'Thunder and Lighting' - Blake Corum - left the game in the first half with an undisclosed injury. Junior quarterback Cade McNamara came down to earth a bit after a career day in East Lansing last weekend, finishing the evening with 168 yards through the air and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Wolverines clamped down and prevented the Hoosiers from finding any semblance of a rhythm offensively. Third year linebacker David Ojabo notched another sack, giving him a total of eight on the season - the Michigan season-single record is 12. Freshman linebacker Junior Colson and junior defensive back Daxton Hill combined for total 15 tackles.

Michigan (8-1) heads to Happy Valley next weekend for a meeting with Penn State (6-3). Kickoff time TBD.