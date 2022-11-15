Michigan Football vs. Illinois, Jim Harbaugh Speaks, JJ McCarthy & Passing Game

As Michigan sits at 10-0 with 11-0 looking inevitable, it's a fun time to be a U-M fan and honestly, a fun time to cover the team. Even though U-M's record is perfect thus far, the on-field play has not been and that's what everyone seems to be talking about.

The run game is dominant, but the passing game definitely is not. Blake Corum is on his way to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation, while the talented wide receivers are barely leaving an impact on the games. It's a very intriguing juxtaposition, which makes for some fantastic discussion.

At the end of the day, Michigan is undefeated. Only three teams can say that and one of them resides in Columbus. As U-M prepares for Illinois this weekend, all eyes are already on the much anticipated showdown with Ohio State. That game is going to be between two 11-0 teams, sitting at No. 2 and No. 3, with trips to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship and to the College Football Playoff on the line. How freakin awesome is that?!